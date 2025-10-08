Ailias Introduces Full-Body Conversational Holograms, sparking a New Era for Events and Education

For the first time ever, people can stand face-to-face with a lifelike, full-body version of Einstein and have relevant in-depth conversations about his life, his discoveries, science and the universe. Unlike static digital heads or flat-screen avatars, Ailias’ hologram brings Einstein to life in 3D, capable of speaking, gesturingF and engaging in dynamic conversations, making the encounter feel remarkably human. Great efforts have gone into not only his appearance, but also his voice, accent, mannerisms, character and most importantly his ethics. This milestone demonstrates the immense potential of conversational hologram technology to engage and inspire, transforming how we experience education, museums, events and brand activations.

A Revolutionary Step in Holographic Technology

Ailias has already produced a number of characters, all designed to do more than just impress with their lifelike appearance, they are designed to engage, educate and inspire. By combining cutting-edge AI with advanced holographic projection, the human-sized avatars offer real-time voice and lip sync synchronization, alongside full-body projection. Ailias Living Legend Characters aren’t just a digital image on a screen, they are fully realized characters capable of real-time intelligent conversation, offering an interactive learning experience unlike any other.

“This is not just an avatar; it’s a moment in history,” says Adrian Broadway, Founder of Ailias. “We’ve created a format that can bring historical figures back to life and emulate living legends or practically anyone for any occasion, in a way that’s never been done before. For the first time, audiences can engage in an in-depth conversation with Einstein, proving anything is possible whilst gaining insights and learning from one of history’s greatest minds, face to face.”

The Future of Education and Immersive Marketing

Ailias’ Einstein avatar is not just an entertainment marvel, it’s a tool with significant implications for the future of education, marketing and brand activations. Imagine walking into a museum and conversing with the great minds of history. Or attending a brand activation where your campaign mascot comes to life or a hotel with it’s own interactive concierge, engaging customers in real-time useful conversations. Ailias is redefining how we connect with content, brands and history.

Education & Museums: The Einstein avatar transforms the way educational content is delivered. Rather than passively reading from a book or watching a static video, students and visitors can now have an interactive, real-time conversation with one of the world’s greatest intellectuals. The potential for this technology to bring other historical figures or even complex scientific concepts to life is endless.

Retail & Brand Activations: Ailias’ lifelike avatars are perfect for transforming seasonal mascots into interactive brand ambassadors. They engage customers, create memorable experiences and drive higher foot traffic in stores or at events. With AI-powered interactions, these avatars can deliver personalized messages, recommendations and product information in a way that’s both engaging and educational. Imagine a sport’s shop with a footballing hero launching a new range of football boots or a clothes shop where a customer can interact with a personal shopper.

Events & Exhibitions: The ability to have a real-time conversation with a historical figure or a Brand Ambassador offers an extraordinary experience at events and exhibitions. Imagine an exhibit where visitors interact with Einstein (or any other icon) in a live Q&A format, discussing his theories, his life and the impacts of his work on modern science.

Hospitality & Venues: In hospitality, Ailias avatars can create signature guest attractions, engaging visitors with rich stories and interactions. Whether for entertainment, educational purposes or as an innovative guest experience, these interactive holograms will keep visitors coming back. All Ailias characters are programmed with a deep relevant knowledge appropriate for their application with strict guardrails in place so they cannot wander into inappropriate territories.

Sports Applications: Ailias plans to bring back legendary motorsport drivers and team icons from the past that fans can engage with at Sports Clubs and Fan Zones.What true sport’s fan wouldn’t want a conversation with one of their club’s true icons.

Ailias: Pioneering the Future of Human Interaction

What sets Ailias apart from other companies in the immersive technology space is its dedication to real-time interaction whilst providing a realistic full-size human experience. Unlike other services that rely on pre-recorded content or static, 2D avatars, Ailias delivers live, interactive, full-body conversational holograms. Powered by sophisticated AI-driven speech, emotional responses and 3D projection, Ailias’ combination of technologies enable a dynamic experience with an authentic exchange of ideas and knowledge.

“We’re not just showcasing a digital image or video, we’re offering a living, breathing, knowledgeable and purposeful interaction,” says Broadway. “The Einstein avatar is simply the first of many, the character chosen specifically to demonstrate true, in-depth knowledge. If we can demonstrate Einstein having a full complete knowledge of his Theories of Relativity, we can prove anything is possible. Literally. Our vision is to create a new era of engagement, where the lines between the digital and physical world blur and human connection takes on a whole new dimension.”

The Impact: Real-World Applications and Success

Ailias’ hologram technology is already making waves across multiple sectors, with the Einstein avatar becoming a major talking point in education, exhibitions and brand activations. Beyond its aesthetic brilliance, the interactive hologram has proven to be a powerful engagement tool. In one recent case study, retail activations using hologram technology increased customer engagement by 30% and doubled interaction time, metrics that are incredibly valuable for brands looking to capture consumer attention in a crowded market.

What’s Next for Ailias?

As Ailias continues to grow and develop its holographic technology, the possibilities seem limitless. The Einstein avatar is just the beginning, with a full suite of interactive avatars featuring historical figures, celebrity personalities and even fictional characters already in development. Whether it’s for interactive learning experiences, immersive brand activations or unique guest attractions, Ailias is paving the way for a future where holograms can engage with us in ways that feel completely natural and meaningful.

“We’ve only scratched the surface,” says Broadway. “The future of human interaction with technology is here and we’re just getting started. Our goal is to create an entirely new way for people to connect with history, culture and ideas.”

Ailias is leading the charge in the next wave of AI-powered, interactive experiences, bridging the gap between history, culture and technology. With full-body conversational holograms, Ailias is making every interaction feel unforgettable, one life-size avatar at a time.

Media Contact

Adrian Broadway

Founder, Ailias

Email: sales@ailias.vip

Website

Instagram

Youtube

LinkedIn

TikTok