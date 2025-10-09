GP Solutions Receives Two Nominations for the 2025 World Travel Tech Awards

GP Solutions (www.software.travel), a renowned travel software company, has officially announced its nomination in two distinguished categories at the upcoming World Travel Tech Awards:

World’s Best 𝗗𝗠𝗖 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 Provider 2025

World’s Best Tour Operator 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 Provider 2025

The World Travel Tech Awards aims to acknowledge and celebrate distinctive achievements in the field of travel technology. It operates as an affiliate event of the esteemed World Travel Awards.

The 2025 voting is currently active, concluding on October 26, 2025. The voters include a global audience of travel industry experts, media representatives, and customers who are deeply aware of the industry’s state of affairs and what developments push it forward.

The names of the winners will be revealed during the official World Travel Tech Awards gala hosted at Exhibition World Bahrain on December 6, 2025.

It is worth noting that this acknowledgement is not the first in the company’s history, as GP Solutions was both a nominee and a winner in past years.

As the voting process unfolds, GP Solutions invites its clients and industry colleagues to cast their votes and is optimistic about repeating its prior achievements this autumn.

“Being recognized again by the World Travel Tech Awards is a tremendous honor that validates our strategic direction and the hard work of our entire team,” stated Sergey Zubekhin, CEO of GP Solutions. “These nominations reinforce our commitment to innovating and delivering superior software that addresses the complex needs of forward-thinking DMCs and tour operators.”

About the World Travel Awards

The World Travel Tech Awards is the sister organization of the World Travel Awards, an institution now in its 32nd year of celebrating the highest standards of hospitality and tourism.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards serves to commend and reward excellence across all segments of the global tourism industry. The WTA brand is now regarded internationally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with its winners setting the standard that others strive to achieve. Every year, WTA conducts a series of regional gala events to honor collective and individual triumphs within each major geographical area. These ceremonies are considered the top networking events in the travel sector, attended by industry leaders, government officials, and international media.

About GP Solutions

As a software development company with a specialized focus on the travel industry, GP Solutions has dedicated over two decades to this niche. This long-standing commitment makes the firm an ideal technology partner for established travel businesses, providing expert guidance and technological proficiency demonstrated across hundreds of successful projects.

The company offers a comprehensive travel management solution known as GP Travel Enterprise which boasts multiple modules to cover any aspect of travel business — from itinerary management to supplier network and finances. Additionally, GP Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, such as IT consulting, data analytics, and custom software development. The company can address any technological need for a travel business, including booking engines, CRM platforms, and enterprise-grade applications.