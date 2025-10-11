Solutionz Unveils SMARTsnapshot: Transforming Digital Marketing for the new side-hustle economy

Solutionz Introduces SMARTsnapshot: A New Era in Digital Marketing

The rise of the side hustle economy has redefined how people work and represent themselves online. Today, millions juggle multiple ventures, passion projects, and brands — often with more than one company or website linked from their social media profiles. It’s a reflection of a new era of entrepreneurship, where flexibility, creativity, and personal branding drive opportunity.

To address this challenge head-on, Solutionz, a US-based digital marketing and travel technology leader, has officially launched its new product, SMARTsnapshot.

The tool offers brands and entrepreneurs the ability to manage customer traffic directly, giving your visitors literally one place to find everything, while still retaining control over valuable data. Unlike other link-in bio platforms that redirect users to external sites, SMARTsnapshot integrates seamlessly into a brand’s digital environment, providing a more personalized and efficient experience.

SMARTsnapshot’s flexible, user-friendly design allows for customization, meaning that brands can tailor the tool to match their specific look and feel, helping them maintain a consistent brand identity.

Clients using the new tool will also have unlimited access to the full suite of SMARTtrip tools, including event tools, venue tools and fund raising tools, plus SMARTgrowth tools, which features SMARTlanding, SMARTcalendar and SMARTbranding.

Privacy-First Approach for Greater Control

As data privacy concerns continue to rise, Solutionz places a high value on maintaining a privacy-first approach. SMARTsnapshot enables brands to retain their user traffic and data without routing it to third-party platforms. This localized approach ensures that businesses can keep their customers’ information secure while still benefiting from enhanced user engagement. As a US-based company, Solutionz follows strict privacy regulations, offering businesses peace of mind when it comes to handling sensitive information.

Giving Back with Every Transaction

One of the standout features of SMARTsnapshot is support of charitable causes. With every dollar earned, the Company donates a minimum of 10% to the client’s charity of choice. And with every trip taken using the optional Book Now button, clients can designate a charity to receive a donation, allowing users to “travel their values.” This integration of social responsibility sets Solutionz apart from competitors, offering both a practical tool and an opportunity for businesses to contribute to meaningful causes.

Fast and Easy Implementation

Unlike other tools that take days, weeks and months to customize, SMARTsnapshot can be integrated into websites in just minutes and for a limited time, new users will receive a free “do it with you” consultation. This fast deployment, with expert guidance allows businesses to start seeing the benefits of the tool almost immediately, without the need for costly or time-consuming adjustments. The tool is designed for quick setup, making it a great option for businesses looking to enhance their digital marketing and travel offerings with minimal hassle.

Chicke Fitzgerald, the founder and CEO of Solutionz, said, “SMARTsnapshot is about empowering brands to enhance user engagement, streamline travel planning and events, and give back to their communities. We’re excited to offer a tool that integrates seamlessly into any business’s digital strategy.”

For a limited time, Solutionz is offering users of Linktr.ee a three month free trial and automatic import of their existing link-in bio.

About Solutionz

Solutionz is a leading digital marketing and travel technology company based in the United States. Founded by Chicke Fitzgerald, the company specializes in providing innovative solutions that empower brands to grow and engage their audiences. With over 100 years of combined experience in the travel tech industry, Solutionz offers the SMARTtrip suite and the SMARTgrowth suite, a digital “swiss-army knife” for brands and entrepreneurs to streamline travel and event planning while supporting charitable giving. Solutionz is committed to helping businesses create personalized, efficient, and socially responsible digital experiences.

Media Contact

Chicke Fitzgerald

Founder and CEO, Solutionz

Email: info@solutionz.com

Website

Youtube

Convert from Linktr.ee with 3 months free