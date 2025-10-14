Blue Fin Vision Officially Featured By The 2026 Tatler Address Book

Blue Fin Vision, a leading UK clinic for vision correction, has been officially included in the Tatler Address Book 2026 , joining an exclusive directory of luxury medical providers.

This latest recognition follows a series of accolades for the clinic, including listings in the Spear’s 500 Health & Wellness Index 2025, Doctify’s Outstanding Patient Care Awards 2024 and 2025, and a strong consultant profile on TopDoctors UK. With more than 528 five-star verified Doctify reviews and the publication of four years of surgical data, Blue Fin Vision continues to demonstrate both transparency and excellence.

Founded on Harley Street by consultant ophthalmologist Mr Mfazo Hove, Blue Fin Vision has rapidly expanded to Chelmsford, Hatfield, and Chase Lodge Hospital, making Harley Street-quality care available closer to home. Patients benefit from a unique cross-network model of care – consultation, surgery, and aftercare are seamlessly integrated across locations. Mr Hove, who has personally performed over 50,000 procedures, is also a recognised Key Opinion Leader for Zeiss, having presented at the Zeiss European Cataract & Corneal User Meeting in Budapest. His dual role as surgeon and patient – having chosen Zeiss lenses for his own eyes – exemplifies his belief in the technologies he recommends.

“Recognition from Tatler is an honour,” said Mr Hove. “But our greatest reward is the trust placed in us by patients. Every review, every outcome, every thank you letter means more than any award.”

Blue Fin Vision remains committed to its mission: to deliver clarity, consistency, and care in every patient journey.

For more information about Blue Fin Vision, use the contact details below: