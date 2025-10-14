PT Distinction Unveils Sleeker Client Portal For Their Personal Trainer Software

PT Distinction, an award-winning personal trainer software platform, has recently revealed a new redesign of its app’s client portal. Directly addressing user feedback, the new update, which is now live, aims to provide a smoother, faster, and more engaging experience for clients, bringing a new interface and improved functionality across the board.

With features for client management and training management, PT Distinction’s app features a client portal that personal trainers can provide to allow their clients to follow their journey digitally. The recent update to this portal provides a modern, intuitive design that has been optimised for a wide range of devices, easier navigation, and a more polished aesthetic. It provides access to programs, coaching, messages, assessments, and progress within a digital environment designed to reflect the quality and professionalism of the personal trainers using it.

Applying automatically, personal trainers and their clients will be able ot access the new and updated portal without having to install it themselves. The PT Distinction site’s recent post on the update showcases a host of different page layouts, looking at the dashboard, schedule, workout intro pages, and more. However, these pages are also fully customisable, allowing personal trainers to apply their own brand colours and style. Pro and Master users of the service will also be able to integrate the portal directly into their own website.

With the client portal, clients are able to track their training progress via any web-enabled device, allowing them to see their own progress, access workouts, see their training schedule, and read coaching guides to help them on their journey. The new update provides all the same functionality, but with an upgraded user interface and experience.

Designed to help personal trainers grow their businesses and manage them more efficiently and effectively through the use of purpose-built software, PT Distinction has won several awards and stands as the highest-rated personal training software across multiple major review sites. It provides features that personal trainers can use to manage clients from anywhere, automate their training scheduling, and keep an eye on client progress. It is able to integrate with an extensive range of leading apps, bringing live data feeds, smart automations, payment systems, and more under one platform.

