Mark Meier of Starboard CRE Completes 16 Office Space Leases at 605 Market Street in Downtown San Francisco, Increasing Occupancy from 39% to 75%

Mark Meier, Senior Leasing & Sales Associate at Starboard CRE, has completed a series of office lease transactions at 605 Market Street in downtown San Francisco, securing 16 deals and totaling approximately 20,000 square feet. The coordinated effort increased the building’s occupancy from 39 % to 75% in just 18 months.

The West Coast Life Building, located at 605 Market Street next to the Montgomery BART station in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District, experienced a prolonged period of limited leasing activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. With occupancy lagging and demand shifting, ownership sought a focused effort to reposition the building to meet current market dynamics.

Meier led the leasing strategy, working in close collaboration with Starboard CRE’s marketing team to reintroduce the building to the brokerage community. This included adjusting pricing to remain competitive, increasing co-broker incentives, offering limited-time lease concessions, and maintaining an active presence with brokers and prospective tenants. The campaign generated a consistent volume of tours and offers over the course of 18 months.

“Revitalizing 605 Market Street required constant visibility and alignment with what tenants actually need,” said Meier. “We focused on flexibility, speed, and lease ready spaces: three things that made the difference in converting interest into signed leases.”

The completed deals span a mix of AI firms and technology companies seeking well-located office space with direct access to public transit. In addition to supporting occupancy at the property, the leasing activity contributed to increased foot traffic at neighboring retail and dining establishments.

Additional lease transactions are currently in negotiation, with several remaining spaces in active discussion. Mark Meier and the Starboard team continue to represent the ownership group and anticipate further leasing momentum into Q4.