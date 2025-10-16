The One Punta de Mita The Highly Anticipated Destination Villa Is Now Ready for Reservations

A New Standard of Ultra-Luxury

The One Punta de Mita, located on the stunning cliffs of Punta Mita, Mexico, is redefining the concept of luxury with its spectacular oceanfront villa, available for exclusive reservations. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Marietas Islands, The One spans over 20,000 sq. ft. of visionary architecture designed to provide an immersive luxury experience. The villa combines ocean, jungle, and design to create a space where every corner invites awe and discovery.

Created with inspiration from 25 years of global travel, this villa is not merely a house; it is a living experience. While typically reserved for private use, the founder has decided that The One is too magnificent not to share with the world. Guests can now submit reservation requests to experience this once-in-a-lifetime oceanfront masterpiece.

Architecture & Vision: A Living Masterpiece

The One Punta de Mita has captivated the attention of architects and design enthusiasts worldwide. Conceptualized by a world traveler who sourced the finest inspirations from the best luxury destinations across the globe, the villa’s architecture is a masterpiece. Its grand living room features a 50-foot-high ceiling that opens directly to the ocean breeze, offering an unparalleled view of the Pacific. This design creates a seamless fusion of luxury and nature, inviting both awe and discovery.

Using the finest materials, including thousands of square feet of marble that stretches from floor to ceiling, hand-finished cedar in the sauna, stones, and a floor of glass in the bottom of the main pool, The One blends the natural beauty of the lush surroundings with premium craftsmanship. Every element of the villa has been designed with intention, aiming to not only create an extraordinary space but to provoke deep emotional responses. Guests will experience architecture that speaks to the soul, offering spaces that inspire and invite contemplation.

Experiential Design & Signature Features: A Haven for the Senses

As one of the most talked-about properties in the world, The One Punta de Mita offers exclusive, signature features that elevate every moment. The Sky Pool is a transparent-bottom pool nearly 50 feet long, suspended 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean, offering views that are visible from the living room below. A true architectural marvel, it has garnered attention from designers around the world. The Sunset Panorama allows guests to enjoy unparalleled ocean vistas from the majority of the house, where they can watch whales, dolphins, and the Marietas Islands in a tranquil, everyday display of nature’s magnificence. The Yoga & Meditation Deck is an elevated space offering peace and tranquility, perfectly positioned to capture the sea breeze and the sounds of the surrounding jungle and rolling waves, providing a serene place for relaxation. The Recovery Zone is a full wellness retreat offering a Zen zone with a hot tub and cold plunge pool, a 15-person Cedarwood Twin-Oven Sauna, massage quarters, and a private jacuzzi spa. Every element has been thoughtfully integrated into the villa to ensure that guests experience ultimate rejuvenation.

Entertainment Without Limits: Endless Possibilities

Entertainment at The One Punta de Mita knows no bounds, with spaces designed for fun, relaxation, and indulgence. The Ocean-View Games Lounge features billiards, arcade classics, and stunning sunset views, combining leisure with luxury. The Hidden Speakeasy is a secret room perfect for private parties, dancing, karaoke, or watching sports in an intimate setting. The private cinema is one of the most luxurious, designed for comfort and an unforgettable movie experience. The Show Garage is a stunning display space to showcase luxury cars and automotive art. Outdoor activities include a chip-and-putt mini-golf course, a rock-climbing wall, and pickleball, tennis, and paddle courts, all with natural grass surfaces. Whether relaxing by the pool or engaging in high-energy activities, The One offers an array of entertainment for every guest.

Culinary Experiences: Dining at Its Finest

The One Punta de Mita offers four distinct dining venues, each crafted to create unforgettable dining moments. The Live Teppanyaki Chef Experience allows guests to enjoy a personalized dining experience with a skilled Teppanyaki chef. The Wine-Cellar Dining offers a private dining space surrounded by a 2,000-bottle wine collection, perfect for intimate dinners of up to 12 guests. For those who enjoy panoramic views, the Ocean-view Terrace Dining provides world-class meals with stunning ocean vistas. The Intimate Jungle-framed Breakfast Garden offers a serene garden setting for a peaceful breakfast, framed by the beauty of the surrounding jungle. Each venue is designed to offer both master chef-level dining and intimate, family-style moments, ensuring that every meal at The One is an experience to remember.

Suites & Personalization: Tailored Luxury

The One features seven luxury guest suites, each designed to provide a personalized and intimate experience. The suites are meticulously crafted with unique artwork, materials, and private terraces or gardens, offering complete privacy and exceptional ocean views. Every suite is designed to feel like a primary master suite, ensuring that every guest enjoys a bespoke experience with handcrafted details.

Service Beyond Five Stars: Unmatched Hospitality

At The One Punta de Mita, guests will experience service that surpasses even the world’s top resorts. The villa is staffed with a professional team trained to provide bespoke hospitality, including:

A concierge to handle all requests and needs

A private chef specializing in exquisite cuisine

Butlers, wellness experts, and a dedicated security team

This exceptional staff is trained to anticipate every need, ensuring guests experience the intimacy of a private home with the excellence of a five-star resort.

Legacy & Philosophy: A Movement in Luxury

The One Punta de Mita is more than just a villa. It is a statement of philosophy and a living masterpiece, built on the founder’s belief that true luxury should be felt, not shown. Every design choice at The One is deeply connected to emotion, nature, and experience, not excess. This villa blends architecture, art, and soul to create a luxury experience that is designed to inspire wonder and awe.

“The One represents not just a villa, but a movement, a movement in experiential luxury,” the founder says. “It’s about transforming the concept of beachfront living into something extraordinary and deeply personal.”

About The One Punta de Mita

The One Punta de Mita is an ultra-luxury oceanfront villa located on the cliffs of Punta Mita, Mexico. Spanning over 20,000 sq. ft., it combines visionary architecture with experiential design, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime luxury experience. With a focus on seamless indoor-outdoor living, wellness, and entertainment, The One is designed to awaken wonder and redefine the concept of oceanfront luxury. Come enjoy over 300 days of primavera. For more information and to request a reservation, visit theonepuntamita.com .

