YourGlow’s Rapid Expansion and Innovative Skincare Solutions

YourGlow Ireland Skincare Brand Expands Globally with Innovative Solutions

Founded by Rebeca McSharry, YourGlow is leading the charge in at-home skincare with its groundbreaking products designed to tackle anti-aging concerns and skin blemishes. Offering innovative technology and a women-led team, YourGlow has quickly grown into one of Ireland’s fastest-growing skincare brands. Now, the brand is making waves globally, providing effective, cutting-edge skincare solutions to customers across the world.

Revolutionizing Skincare with LED Light Therapy

At the heart of YourGlow’s innovative lineup is the YourGlow Infrared Light Therapy Face and Neck Mask. This advanced device uses a combination of four light wavelengths, red, blue, near-infrared and deep infrared, to deliver a comprehensive solution for anti-aging and blemish control. By reaching deep beneath the skin, the mask targets aging lines and boosts collagen production in areas other devices can’t reach. Additionally, the infrared wavelengths work to treat stubborn under-the-skin acne and reduce redness, offering a holistic skincare solution for all skin types.

The YourGlow Infrared mask also includes a neck and chest piece, ensuring that even commonly neglected areas receive the care they deserve. This attention to detail makes the device a unique offering in the skincare market, allowing users to address multiple skin concerns in one comprehensive treatment.

The Lumelift Microcurrent Device: A Breakthrough in Anti-Aging Technology

Another standout product is the Lumelift Microcurrent Device, a powerful anti-aging solution combining red light therapy with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS). This combination helps tighten and firm the skin by stimulating fibroblast cell production, promoting elastin, and increasing collagen in targeted areas. The Lumelift device represents a novel approach to at-home skincare, offering a professional-grade solution for individuals looking to revitalize and rejuvenate their skin with ease.

Both products, YourGlow Infrared and Lumelift, have garnered significant attention, helping to establish YourGlow as a leader in the skincare technology space. With over 460 5-star reviews and an average rating of 4.87 stars, the effectiveness and quality of their products are clear.

YourGlow Expands Beyond Ireland

Starting as a homegrown Irish business, YourGlow has expanded its reach beyond Europe and into the United States, where its innovative skincare solutions are quickly gaining popularity. The brand’s success is due to the high quality and effectiveness of their products, which have proven results in reducing signs of aging and improving skin clarity. As the demand grows, YourGlow continues to extend its global presence, bringing its products to more customers across the world.

“We’re proud to be the first to introduce these cutting-edge skincare technologies to the Irish market,” says Rebeca McSharry, Founder of YourGlow. “Our products have received tremendous feedback, and we’re now expanding into international markets, offering more people the opportunity to achieve youthful, glowing skin.”

Women-Led Innovation in Skincare

YourGlow is not only breaking barriers with its innovative products, but also with its women-led leadership. The brand is founded and operated by women who are passionate about creating transformative skincare solutions. This dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has resulted in rapid growth and success, allowing the brand to reach new markets and help more individuals achieve healthier skin.

About YourGlow

YourGlow is an Irish-based skincare brand specializing in at-home anti-aging and blemish solutions. The company offers products such as the YourGlow Infrared Light Therapy Face and Neck Mask and the Lumelift Microcurrent Device, which help promote collagen production, reduce wrinkles, and treat acne. YourGlow is Ireland’s fastest-growing skincare brand, known for delivering high-quality, results-driven skincare solutions. The company is expanding globally, helping customers worldwide achieve radiant, youthful skin. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, YourGlow continues to lead the way in advanced skincare technologies.

Media Contact



Rebeca McSharry

Founder, YourGlow

Email: herglowinfo@gmail.com

YourGlow Instagram

YourGlow Facebook

YourGlow Website

Customer Reviews on YourGlow