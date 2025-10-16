Top Percent Redefines Peak Performance with Clean Focus Boosting Formulas

Top Percent: Redefining Performance Without the Burnout

Top Percent, a New Zealand-founded performance brand, is on a mission to revolutionize the way ambitious individuals operate both mentally and physically. Founded by entrepreneur Shad Wong, the brand creates clean, science-backed products designed to enhance focus, energy, and mental clarity without the crashes or overstimulation common in traditional stimulants.

As a performance brand, Top Percent’s flagship product, NeuroFlow, has quickly gained attention for its ability to help users achieve sustained focus and calm energy within just 15 minutes of use. Designed for high performers, from entrepreneurs and athletes to students and creators, NeuroFlow delivers fast, clean energy without the jitters, making it a preferred choice for individuals who demand peak performance in their daily lives.

Unlike other energy supplements or nootropics that rely heavily on stimulants, Top Percent’s formulas are crafted around research-driven ingredients like nootropics, adaptogens, and natural caffeine. These ingredients are chosen for their ability to enhance cognitive function and support mental well-being, without the unwanted side effects of traditional stimulants.

A Vision Born from Experience

Top Percent was created in response to the modern “grind” culture, which often glorifies burnout and exhaustion in the pursuit of success. Founder Shad Wong, having built multiple 7- and 8-figure product brands across New Zealand and Asia, saw firsthand the toll that constant stress, burnout, and brain fog can take on an entrepreneur’s health. His own journey of battling these issues while running high-pressure businesses led him to create a brand focused on performance without the cost of health.

“We built Top Percent for people who demand more from themselves, to prove you can perform at your peak without burning out,” says Shad Wong, Founder of Top Percent. “There’s a better way to succeed. Our products are designed for high performers who want to think sharper, feel better, and sustain their energy for the long haul.”

NeuroFlow: The Power Behind Top Percent’s Success

At the heart of Top Percent’s growing reputation is its flagship product, NeuroFlow. This cognitive-enhancing blend is designed to boost mental clarity and focus quickly and sustainably. Within 15 minutes of use, NeuroFlow helps users feel sharper, calmer, and more productive, allowing them to maintain their focus throughout the day.

The secret to NeuroFlow’s success lies in its clean ingredients and fast-acting formula. It combines natural caffeine, adaptogens, and nootropics to deliver a powerful cognitive boost without the crashes or side effects associated with traditional energy supplements. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, athlete, student, or creative professional, NeuroFlow is designed to support your mental and physical performance, allowing you to stay at the top of your game.

A Community of High Performers

Top Percent has quickly built a loyal following of high performers across Australasia, North America, and beyond. The brand’s online community is made up of individuals who are dedicated to pushing their limits in work, training, and creativity. What sets Top Percent apart is its commitment to helping its customers perform better in all aspects of their lives, from work to personal well-being.

As the brand continues to grow, its focus remains on providing products that deliver real-world results, backed by science and designed for the long term. Top Percent is not just another supplement company, it’s a mindset movement that aims to redefine what it means to be a high performer in today’s world.



What Sets Top Percent Apart

Top Percent is not your typical supplement brand. It stands out by focusing on clean, science-backed performance, free from unnecessary stimulants or hype. Here’s what makes the brand different:

Science-Backed Ingredients : Every formula is built around nootropics, adaptogens, and natural caffeine, designed to support brain function and sustain energy levels.

: Every formula is built around nootropics, adaptogens, and natural caffeine, designed to support brain function and sustain energy levels. Fast, Sustainable Results : Top Percent’s products deliver focused energy within 15 minutes, providing a mental boost without the crash.

: Top Percent’s products deliver focused energy within 15 minutes, providing a mental boost without the crash. Clean Energy : The formulas are free from harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients, focusing on premium quality that is gentle on the body.

: The formulas are free from harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients, focusing on premium quality that is gentle on the body. Real-World Testing: Products are developed and tested with real people, athletes, entrepreneurs, students, and creatives, ensuring that the formulas work in everyday situations.

The Mindset Movement

At its core, Top Percent is more than just a brand; it’s a mindset. The company’s mission is to show that peak performance doesn’t have to come at the cost of health. By combining clean, effective ingredients with a focus on long-term sustainability, Top Percent is helping individuals break free from the grind and achieve success in a way that promotes both mental clarity and physical well-being.

“We’re here to change the conversation about what it takes to perform at your best,” says Shad Wong. “Top Percent is for anyone who wants to perform at a higher level, without burning out in the process.”

About Top Percent

Top Percent is a performance brand founded in New Zealand with a mission to help individuals achieve their peak potential without compromising their health. Through clean, science-backed products like NeuroFlow, Top Percent delivers cognitive-enhancing blends that provide sustained focus, energy, and mental clarity. Designed for high performers in all walks of life, Top Percent’s products are crafted with a commitment to transparency, quality, and real-world results. The brand is changing the way people think about performance, empowering them to operate at their best, mentally and physically.

Media Contact

Shad Wong

Founder, Top Percent

Email : info@toppercent.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook