Choyce Peterson Announces Premier Office Building for Sale at 135 Rennell Drive in Southport CT

Choyce Peterson, Inc, a leading commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm based in Norwalk, today announced it has been retained as the exclusive sales agent for 135 Rennell Drive, a premier Southport office building for sale located in the heart of Fairfield County’s Gold Coast.

The three-story property offers approximately 8,315 square feet and 30 parking spaces, including eight covered spaces. Designed with exceptional craftsmanship and flexibility, the building is ideal for an owner-user or investor seeking a Southport, CT investment property with immediate rental income from an existing second-floor tenant and additional leasing potential on the third floor.

“135 Rennell Drive offers a rare combination of sophistication, convenience, and community appeal,” said Scott Peterson, Vice President of Capital Markets at Choyce Peterson. “Opportunities to acquire a Southport office property of this caliber within walking distance of the train, local restaurants, and the waterfront are exceptionally limited.”

Located one block from I-95 and Metro-North’s Southport Station, the property provides immediate connectivity to Stamford, Norwalk, and New York City. Its location between Westport and Fairfield places it within one of Connecticut’s most desirable coastal corridors, surrounded by boutique retail, beaches, the Country Club of Fairfield, and the Delamar Hotel.

Beyond its location, 135 Rennell Drive distinguishes itself with high-quality finishes and residential-style warmth rarely found in commercial assets. Expansive windows deliver natural light throughout, and a flexible floor plan accommodates both collaborative work environments and private executive offices. The building’s elevator, covered parking, and modern infrastructure make it ready for immediate occupancy.

“We have seen increasing demand among executives and professional service firms looking to move operations closer to home without compromising image or access,” added Peterson. “This property fits that trend perfectly. It is professional yet welcoming and allows companies to tap into the Fairfield County talent pool while enjoying a truly local lifestyle.”

Charlene S. O’Connell, Vice President at Choyce Peterson, noted, “Southport continues to stand out as one of Fairfield County’s most sought-after office markets. 135 Rennell Drive represents a unique opportunity for both investors and owner-occupiers to secure a high-quality asset in a location that blends coastal charm with unmatched accessibility. Properties like this are rare, and we anticipate strong interest from a wide range of buyers.”

With Fairfield County continuing to attract businesses seeking suburban accessibility and coastal charm, Southport’s office market remains one of the region’s most resilient. Its mix of historic character and high-income demographics contributes to long-term value stability, making 135 Rennell Drive an appealing investment for private buyers and institutional owners alike.

For full property details, photos, and offering information, visit: https://choycepeterson.com/property/135-rennell-drive-southport-ct/

Property Highlights

8,315 SF of high-quality office space across three levels

30 parking spaces (8 covered)

Elevator and flexible open layout

Existing second-floor tenant providing built-in income

Third-floor space available for additional tenancy or owner use

One block from I-95 and Southport train station

Walking distance to Equinox, the Delamar Hotel, and local dining