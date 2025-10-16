Home Central Expands to 24 States, Revolutionizing Home Upgrades Nationwide

Home Central, the rapidly growing full-service residential improvement brand, has officially expanded its operations to 24 states. This strategic move cements its position as one of the fastest-growing home service providers in the nation, bringing a convenient, all-in-one home improvement platform to homeowners across the country.

Founded with the mission of simplifying home upgrades, Home Central offers a comprehensive range of services, including solar energy solutions, roofing, HVAC installation, attic insulation, driveway sealing, smart home security, and garage epoxy flooring, all under one trusted brand. This expansion enables the company to meet the growing demand for bundled, energy-efficient, and value-adding home solutions, which are increasingly sought by homeowners looking to reduce costs and future-proof their properties.

A New Era in Homeownership

In a market traditionally fragmented by individual contractors and complex service delivery, Home Central stands out by offering homeowners a centralized, concierge-style service for all their home improvement needs. Whether upgrading a home’s solar energy system, repairing a roof, or installing state-of-the-art smart security, Home Central ensures that every service is delivered with transparency, integrity, and efficiency.

“We’ve seen how overwhelming and expensive it can be for homeowners to juggle multiple contractors for home upgrades,” says Shane SantaCroce, CEO and Co-Founder of Home Central. “Our goal has always been to create a simple, cost-effective solution that combines essential services under one roof. Expanding into 24 states is a huge step forward in fulfilling that mission.”

Empowering Homeowners with Innovative Solutions

Home Central’s signature all-in-one service model is designed to give homeowners peace of mind by providing a single point of contact for everything from solar panel installation to driveway sealing. The company’s bundled service packages, which include flexible financing options and $0 down solar programs, make home improvements more affordable and accessible for a wide range of homeowners.

The company’s expansion strategy focuses on building local trust by opening satellite offices in key regional markets. These satellite offices help Home Central dominate local search results, reduce operational costs, and deliver fast, personalized service to communities.

“By strategically placing offices in lower-cost zones near our target regions, we can offer competitive pricing while maintaining a local presence,” says SantaCroce. “This model helps us build long-lasting relationships with homeowners, offering them the support they need to improve their homes and save on energy costs.”

Recognition and Industry Leadership

Despite being a relatively new player in the home services industry, Home Central has already earned industry recognition for its innovative approach and commitment to sustainability. In 2025, the company was named one of HomeTech News’ Top 50 Solar Startups to Watch, as well as honored by the Florida Home Services Alliance for its contributions to green energy solutions.

As Home Central continues to expand across the nation, it remains focused on delivering smart, energy-efficient solutions to homeowners. Its services are designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly living spaces, as well as the desire for technology-driven home upgrades.

“We’re not just offering solar panels or roof repairs,” says SantaCroce. “We’re creating homes that are more sustainable, secure, and efficient, giving homeowners a better quality of life and adding value to their properties.”

Looking Toward the Future

As the company grows, Home Central plans to launch even more features and enhancements, including a customer dashboard and mobile app that will provide homeowners with greater control over their home services. The company is also expanding its financing options and introducing extended warranty programs to ensure customer satisfaction long after the work is completed.

“With our national expansion, we’re not only bringing homeowners high-quality services but also a platform that empowers them to manage every aspect of their home improvement journey,” says SantaCroce. “We’re excited about what’s ahead as we continue to innovate and provide homeowners with the best tools for modern living.”

About Home Central

Home Central is a full-service residential improvement company that simplifies homeownership by offering a wide range of services under one trusted brand. From solar panel installations and roofing to HVAC systems and garage flooring, Home Central provides homeowners with energy-efficient solutions and comprehensive home upgrades. With a focus on transparency, trust, and convenience, Home Central is redefining the home improvement experience.

Media Contact:

Shane Santacroce

CEO & Founder, Home Central

Email: service@homecentralnow.com

Website: HomeCentralNow.com