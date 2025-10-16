Innov Enterprise Unveils Advanced Customised Safety Vests for Industrial & Corporate Use

As workplace safety and brand identity become top priorities across industries, Innov Enterprise, a leading provider of corporate apparel and merchandise, launches its enhanced line of customised safety vests, and work vest delivering both functionality and corporate branding for businesses across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Available in partial and full customisation options, these high-visibility vests are designed to meet compliance standards while enabling companies to showcase their brand professionally on-site.

—–

Tailored Safety Vests for Every Industry

Innov Enterprise’s safety vests cater to a broad spectrum of industries including construction, logistics, event management, energy, and facilities services. The company’s offering supports both SMEs and large corporations, ensuring each vest aligns with specific environmental and operational needs.

—–

What Sets Innov Enterprise Apart?

The standout feature is its two-tiered customisation model, allowing businesses to choose between:

1) Partial Customisation

Practical & Brand-Ready

Perfect for teams seeking quick turnaround and visual branding, this option includes:

One-location logo printing or embroidery

Standard reflective tape placement

Choice of stock vest colours

Fast production timelines

Low Minimum Order quantity from 30 pieces

2) Full Customisation

Fully Tailored for You operational and compliance needs

Ideal for industries with higher operational demands or branding control. This includes:

Multi-location branding (front, back, sleeves, etc.)

Bespoke fabric choices (mesh, waterproof, fire-retardant, etc.)

Unique reflective tape layouts

Company-specific colour matching

Customised pocket and sizing configurations

Minimum Order quantity from 200 pieces

Whether enhancing team visibility at night or reinforcing corporate identity on-site, Innov’s vests are built for real-world performance and visual consistency.

Full Customisation order for Singapore GP where we went through with the client on their requirements and eventually came out with a design that is unqiue.

Why Companies Are Using Innov’s products and services

End-to-End Service: From design to delivery, clients benefit from one dedicated team

High-Quality Standards: Strict QC measures for durability, comfort, and compliance

Brand Empowerment: Uniforms become a communication tool, not just equipment

Proven Experience: Trusted by hundreds of organisations across Singapore and ASEAN



Availability and Ordering

Innov Enterprise supports orders ranging from small batches to large-scale rollouts. Businesses can consult directly with the sales team or begin the customisation process online.



About Innov Enterprise

Innov Enterprise is a Singapore-based leader in custom corporate apparel, branded merchandise, and professional workwear. With clients across logistics, construction, energy, and events, Innov helps businesses elevate safety and style with high-impact, durable products.



Connect with us today!

Email Us: enquiry@innoventerprise.com

Visit Us: www.innoventerprise.com

Call us: +65 8068 4492

Our Address: 26 Sin Ming Lane, #02-121, Mideview City, Singapore 573971

Follow and Like us on our Socials:

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@innoventerprise.e

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/innoventerprise

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/innov.enquiry/