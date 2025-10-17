The Chouraeshkenazi Group Announces Leadership in Forensic Neuropsychopathology

Bridging Mental Health and Forensic Neuropsychopathology: The Chouraeshkenazi Group’s Mission

The Chouraeshkenazi Group (TCG) stands at the intersection of mental health, neuropsychology, and the legal system, offering cutting-edge psychological services tailored to unique client needs. Led by Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran and clinical neuropsychometrician, TCG provides evidence-based, culturally competent assessments with a specialized focus on military veterans, marginalized populations, and those navigating complex medical, educational, or legal systems. With an integrated approach drawing from psychology, neuroscience, public policy, and military science, TCG offers a multidisciplinary understanding of cognitive, emotional, and behavioral health.

Founded and headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, TCG is redefining the mental health landscape by blending clinical expertise with legal and policy insight. It is through this innovative approach that TCG stands apart, addressing the complex brain-behavior relationships in clinical and forensic contexts that are often overlooked by traditional mental health practices.

Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi A Journey from Combat to Clinical Leadership

Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s story is one of resilience, reinvention, and dedication to service. A U.S. Air Force combat veteran with extensive military experience, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s unique transition into clinical neuropsychology is what makes her work with TCG truly exceptional. As a scholar-practitioner, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi is passionate about trauma-informed care and culturally competent assessments, particularly for military service members, veterans, and underserved communities. Her deep understanding of both national security and mental health allows TCG to provide nuanced psychological evaluations that take into account both the scientific and personal aspects of each individual’s journey.

Forensic Neuropsychopathology Setting New Standards for Legal and Clinical Evaluations

TCG’s specialization in forensic neuropsychopathology distinguishes it from other practices in the field. This highly specialized discipline explores the intricate relationship between brain functions, cognitive disorders, and legal contexts. Forensic neuropsychological assessments play a critical role in determining cognitive dysfunctions, trauma responses, malingering, and criminal responsibility, particularly in high-stakes legal situations.

Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s work in this emerging field is reshaping how courts and clinicians evaluate mental health in legal contexts, ensuring that justice and understanding are served in cases involving competency, trauma, neurodevelopmental disorders, and criminal responsibility.

Providing Services to Veterans and Marginalized Communities

At its core, TCG is committed to advancing the mental health and forensic sciences for veterans and marginalized groups. TCG’s efforts are particularly impactful for military service members and veterans suffering from conditions such as PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and moral injury, often referred to as “invisible wounds.” Through specialized neuropsychological evaluations and advocacy, TCG ensures that veterans receive not only care but validation and justice, closing the gap between military culture and mental health care.

TCG’s impact goes beyond just service members; it also extends to underserved populations who may face barriers to quality mental health services. The group’s culturally responsive approach is critical in offering equitable care to individuals whose experiences and needs may otherwise go unmet.

Academic Excellence and National Recognition

Dr. Chouraeshkenazi’s academic background and professional credentials are key components of the success of The Chouraeshkenazi Group. She holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) in Clinical Psychology, a PhD in Public Policy and Administration, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice, a Master of Science in Clinical Psychopharmacology, a Master of Arts in Psychology, and Bachelor of Arts in Homeland Security, along with certificates in Neuroscience, Neuroimaging, and Forensic Neuropsychology. Dr. Chouraeshkenazi is also a published scholar and author, with her textbook “Forensic Neuropsychopathology: Clinical and Medical Insights into Brain-Behavior, Mental Disorders, and the Law” gaining recognition in both academic and clinical settings.

In 2024, TCG was nominated as the Achiever of the Year by U.S. Forces in Business and was named one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals. These honors reflect her exceptional leadership and dedication to advancing the mental health and forensic sciences, as well as her ongoing advocacy for military veterans and underserved populations.

The Chouraeshkenazi Group’s Multidisciplinary Approach

TCG’s ability to provide a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to mental health and distinctive evaluations is what sets it apart from other practices. With expertise in neuropsychology, psychopharmacology, public policy, and national security, TCG evaluates not just the psychological symptoms but the systemic factors affecting individuals’ health. This allows the group to offer comprehensive assessments and consultations that address both the clinical and legal needs of their clients, making it an invaluable resource for those navigating the complexities of trauma, legal proceedings, and mental health care.

The Chouraeshkenazi Group’s Commitment to Research and Education

In addition to providing clinical services, TCG is committed to advancing the field through research, education, and mentorship. Dr. Chouraeshkenazi holds professorial roles as Professor Psychology at prestigious institutions American Public University System and Affiliate Professor for the School of Graduate Degree programs in Social Sciences and Criminal Justice at Tiffin University, where she continues to shape the next generation of clinicians, researchers, and policy leaders.

About The Chouraeshkenazi Group

The Chouraeshkenazi Group (TCG) is a mental health, research, education, and consulting practice based in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Founded and led by Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran and clinical neuropsychometrician, TCG specializes in neuropsychological and psychological evaluations, psychoeducational assessments, forensic consultation, and psycholegal education. With a strong emphasis on culturally responsive care and evidence-based practices, TCG works with a diverse range of clients, including military veterans, marginalized populations, and individuals navigating legal or educational systems.

