California Podiatry Associates Expands Expert Team with Dr. Emily Shibata, While Honoring Dr. Jeffrey Kleis’ Legacy

California Podiatry Associates , a premier provider of advanced foot and ankle care in Orange County, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Emily Shibata, DPM, DABPM, AACFAS, to its growing team. The practice also recognizes the semi-retirement of Dr. Jeffrey Kleis, DPM, whose decades of service have helped shape the standard of podiatric care in the region.

With this transition, California Podiatry Associates continues to expand its commitment to providing state-of-the-art treatment while honoring the foundation built by Dr. Kleis. Patients will benefit from the seamless integration of Dr. Shibata’s advanced training and Dr. Dana Lin’s established expertise, ensuring ongoing excellence in foot and ankle care across Costa Mesa and surrounding communities.

Dr. Emily Shibata: Board-Certified, Fellowship-Trained Specialist

Dr. Emily Shibata, DPM, DABPM, AACFAS is:

• Board Certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine

• Board Qualified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery

A native of Orange County, Dr. Shibata combines her advanced podiatric surgical and sports medicine training with a patient-centered approach.

Education & Training:

– Bachelor of Science in Public Health – UC Irvine

– Doctorate in Podiatric Medicine – Western University of Health Sciences

– Three-year surgical residency – Adventist Health White Memorial, Los Angeles

– Fellowship in Podiatric Sports Medicine – Specialty Surgical Center, Irvine

Areas of Expertise:

– Plantar fasciitis & Achilles tendonitis

– Soft tissue lesions, neuromas, bunions & hammertoes

– Sports-related foot and ankle injuries

– Diabetic foot care & wound care

– Warts & fungal nail conditions

Dr. Dana Lin: Multilingual Expert with Surgical and Sports Medicine Training

Dr. Dana Lin, DPM, a Southern California native, continues to provide high-level care at California Podiatry Associates. Fluent in English, Taiwanese, and Mandarin, she ensures accessibility for a diverse patient population. Her clinical expertise spans biomechanics, ankle arthroscopy, sports medicine, and foot and ankle trauma, including hands-on experience with Achilles tendon rupture repair and fracture repair.

Dr. Jeffrey Kleis: Transitioning Into Semi-Retirement

California Podiatry Associates also celebrates the semi-retirement of Dr. Jeffrey Kleis, DPM, whose decades of compassionate service have been instrumental in establishing the practice’s reputation for excellence.

For more information about California Podiatry Associates, use the contact details below: