StrataBlue.ai Releases Case Studies Showing AI Voice Agents Close the SMB “Adoption Gap”

Oct 18, 2025

StrataBlue.ai, a provider of AI voice agents for sales, services, and operations, has just published a new series of real-world case studies that have shown measurable outcomes from AI voice agents in service-driven businesses. The “adoption gap” in small businesses has previously shown that, while many business owners express some belief in the role that AI will play in their business, this has not typically borne out in their use of the technology. Now, however, StrataBlue.ai’s case studies have shown the gap is closing, highlighting speed-to-lead wins and booked-revenue proof.

Highlights of the case studies include:

  • Kayak Pools Midwest generated $630,000 in 45 days with $0 ad spend by re-engaging dormant leads via an outbound AI voice agent
  • Mr. Quik Home Services saw a 20% lift in contact rate and $50,000 in closed revenue in two weeks through instant speed-to-lead, after-hours answering, qualification, and scheduling
  • A logistics client reduced attendance-notification time by ~90% with an AI voice hotline, saving HR several hours per week

These results address the SMB “AI adoption gap” with practical, deploy-now voice automation that converts missed calls and slow responses into booked jobs.

StrataBlue.ai has provided links to these public case studies, including YouTube videos detailing the stories of Kayak Pools and Langham Logistics. They also welcome interested parties to get in touch for anonymized data snippets and interviews with spokespeople within the company to talk more about the case studies and the insights they provide.

For any readers who would like to review the AI voice agents for service businesses case studies, Stratablue.ai encourages them to take a look at the website, where they can be found, and to see how it works directly, book a demo.

About Stratablue.ai

Stratablue.ai is a company that provides AI phone agents designed to enhance communication, automate tasks, and improve efficiency for businesses across various industries. They provide various AI agents designed to carry out specific tasks, from sales to service, and human resources, all of them designed to ensure that businesses never miss a call or a lead, through agents that are designed to integrate with their existing systems and handle high call volumes without any need to increase overhead.

For more information about Stratablue.ai, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

