Blue Fin Vision announces further recognition for its founder Mr Mfazo Hove, whose career spans over 50,000 refractive and intraocular procedures, establishing him as one of the most experienced laser and ICL surgeons in the UK.

An award-winning pioneer in the field of laser eye surgery

Blue Fin Vision’s founder has long been considered the best laser eye surgeon in the UK and continues to lead the way in advancing treatments for even greater patient outcomes. Supported by a team of passionate specialists, Mr Hove delivers life-changing care that helps thousands of patients experience the freedom of clear, vibrant vision.

In addition to helping patients throughout London and the south of England, from his Blue Fin Vision Harley Street Clinic and other centres,the award-winning surgeon has played a key role in shaping the future of the industry, improving standards in surgeries across the country.

Mr Hove’s four years of published National Ophthalmology Database data set a national benchmark for transparency. Each dataset details outcomes and complication rates that remain consistently lower than UK averages – a level of accountability rarely seen in private refractive surgery.

As a Zeiss Key Opinion Leader, Mr Hove advises on advancements in laser platforms and implantable lens systems. Blue Fin Vision clinics feature the Zeiss VisuMax and MEL 90 lasers, STAAR EVO ICL technology, and Heidelberg Spectralis OCT, supported by Leica and Bausch & Lomb systems for unmatched diagnostic precision.

Beyond technology, Mr Hove’s distinction lies in his ethos. He records every consultation and procedure for transparency and devotes half his week to training future surgeons – earning superlative feedback from trainees and colleagues alike.

With over 530 verified five-star Doctify reviews, zero negative feedback, and multiple independent honours – including Tatler Address Book 2026, Spear’s 500 2025, and Doctify Outstanding Patient Care Awards 2024 & 2025 – Mr Hove has become synonymous with precision and trust.

Blue Fin Vision’s Harley Street centre and regional locations embody his principle that modern refractive surgery must be both scientifically auditable and deeply human. For those searching for the best laser or ICL surgeon in the UK, the evidence – and the patients – point to Mr Mfazo Hove.

About Blue Fin Vision

Blue Fin Vision is a premium, surgeon-led ophthalmology provider delivering laser eye surgery, lens replacement, cataract surgery, and specialist treatments across London and the South East. With a mission defined by clarity, consistency, and care, the clinic combines advanced technology, published surgical outcomes, and industry collaborations (notably with Zeiss ).

For more information, please visit www.bluefinvision.com.