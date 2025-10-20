Aiming to become the first name in healthcare artificial intelligence, Sully AI has just launched its series of virtual receptionists and voice agents, helping healthcare organizations and platforms support their practices with an agentic team designed to handle a wide range of tasks and responsibilities with minimal human intervention. Aiming to provide clients with a fully featured “superhuman medical care staff,” Sully Ai is the first to use AI agents for healthcare that are connected with Scribe and other agents.

Sully AI’s agentic team is able to collect data and provide clinician support at every stage in a patient’s journey. For instance, their AI receptionist is able to handle patient calls, schedule appointments, and manage front office communications while keeping conversations natural and helpful. Meanwhile, AI scribes can automatically transcribe and structure patient conversations into readable and clean clinical notes ot a high degree of accuracy. AI medical assistants, medical coders, and nurses can further reduce the strain on human team members, automating repetitive tasks and allowing them to focus their energy on the tasks that require their direct intervention.

Understanding the importance of regulatory compliance in the healthcare field, Sully AI safeguards every patient interaction, with its AI-powered team running in adherence to ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR, PIPEDA, and PDL regulatory standards.

Sully AI has also been designed with integrate and connect with a range range of the EHR tools and administrative tools that healthcare providers and platforms already use, including Athenahealth, Cerner, and Charmhealth, as well as a host of payment, form, communication, and analytic tools that can ensure that its AI agents are working with all of the data and context they need to provide insightful and informed support at whichever stage they are used. This is supported by the accuracy of its LLMs, which measure at higher rates across basic science, diagnosis, treatment, and total accuracy.

Created in 2023, Sully AI has been helping healthcare organizations work more efficiently, see more patients, and increase their revenue. With a mission to make doctors superhuman and to provide access to care more broadly across the industry, they encourage healthcare practices and platforms to learn more about their agentic AI teams.

For more information about Sully AI, use the contact details below: