DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Digital Marketing Agency, Marketer, Expands to Los Angeles to Serve the West Coast’s Fast-Growing Creative and Technology Markets

ByEthan Lin

Oct 21, 2025

Marketer, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in Los Angeles SEO, PPC, and AI-powered campaign management, today announced the opening of its new Los Angeles digital marketing office. The expansion deepens Marketer’s national footprint and supports the agency’s growing roster of clients in media, entertainment, and technology across the West Coast.

The Los Angeles expansion underscores Marketer’s commitment to serving companies at the intersection of creativity and innovation — a natural fit for the city’s thriving ecosystem of digital brands, production studios, and tech startups.

“Los Angeles has always been a creative capital,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer. “Our goal is to combine that creative DNA with the analytical precision of AI-driven marketing. We’re helping brands not only tell better stories but also scale them intelligently through data, automation, and insight.”

With teams already established in New York, Miami, and Houston, the Los Angeles office positions Marketer to deliver faster, localized service to clients across the Pacific region. The new location will host business development, account management, and media strategy teams to better serve enterprise and mid-market clients in California.

“This move strengthens our ability to serve clients where they are,” added Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of Marketer. “LA is an incredibly dynamic market for brands that value visibility, engagement, and measurable growth. Our on-the-ground presence means tighter collaboration and faster turnarounds.”

Marketer’s expansion comes amid record growth for its AI-enhanced marketing suite, which integrates predictive analytics, automation, and search optimization. The company plans to leverage Los Angeles’s deep talent pool in design, content, and production to build new creative capabilities for national clients.

“Los Angeles represents the perfect convergence of creativity and technology,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of Marketer. “We’re bringing our AI-first philosophy to a city that’s shaping the future of digital storytelling. It’s an exciting evolution for both us and our clients.”

The Los Angeles office marks another milestone in Marketer’s 2025-2026 growth roadmap, which also includes planned expansions into Atlanta and Denver as the company continues to scale its nationwide presence.

About Marketer

Marketer is a leading digital marketing agency that combines human creativity with machine intelligence to deliver measurable business outcomes. The company specializes in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and AI-powered marketing automation. Through its portfolio of brands, Marketer provides scalable, data-driven solutions for growth-minded companies across North America.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Mara Formigone Announces Empowering Fashion Brand Focused on Confidence and Self Expression
Oct 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
The Chouraeshkenazi Group Announces New Advances in Forensic Neuropsychopathology
Oct 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
FlowCell Arc from Hamilton Process Analytics Reduces Complexity in Downstream Processes
Oct 22, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801