Digital Marketing Agency, Marketer, Expands to Los Angeles to Serve the West Coast’s Fast-Growing Creative and Technology Markets

Marketer, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in Los Angeles SEO, PPC, and AI-powered campaign management, today announced the opening of its new Los Angeles digital marketing office. The expansion deepens Marketer’s national footprint and supports the agency’s growing roster of clients in media, entertainment, and technology across the West Coast.

The Los Angeles expansion underscores Marketer’s commitment to serving companies at the intersection of creativity and innovation — a natural fit for the city’s thriving ecosystem of digital brands, production studios, and tech startups.

“Los Angeles has always been a creative capital,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer. “Our goal is to combine that creative DNA with the analytical precision of AI-driven marketing. We’re helping brands not only tell better stories but also scale them intelligently through data, automation, and insight.”

With teams already established in New York, Miami, and Houston, the Los Angeles office positions Marketer to deliver faster, localized service to clients across the Pacific region. The new location will host business development, account management, and media strategy teams to better serve enterprise and mid-market clients in California.

“This move strengthens our ability to serve clients where they are,” added Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of Marketer. “LA is an incredibly dynamic market for brands that value visibility, engagement, and measurable growth. Our on-the-ground presence means tighter collaboration and faster turnarounds.”

Marketer’s expansion comes amid record growth for its AI-enhanced marketing suite, which integrates predictive analytics, automation, and search optimization. The company plans to leverage Los Angeles’s deep talent pool in design, content, and production to build new creative capabilities for national clients.

“Los Angeles represents the perfect convergence of creativity and technology,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of Marketer. “We’re bringing our AI-first philosophy to a city that’s shaping the future of digital storytelling. It’s an exciting evolution for both us and our clients.”

The Los Angeles office marks another milestone in Marketer’s 2025-2026 growth roadmap, which also includes planned expansions into Atlanta and Denver as the company continues to scale its nationwide presence.

About Marketer

Marketer is a leading digital marketing agency that combines human creativity with machine intelligence to deliver measurable business outcomes. The company specializes in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and AI-powered marketing automation. Through its portfolio of brands, Marketer provides scalable, data-driven solutions for growth-minded companies across North America.