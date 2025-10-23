DMR News

Weiland’s 7th anniversary helps emerging businesses grow

Oct 23, 2025

On November 11th, Weilan Global Shopping celebrated its seventh anniversary. To thank customers for their seven years of support and trust, Weilan began planning its anniversary celebrations in early May, offering consumers a shopping feast. Enjoy a wide selection of imported goods from around the world, with instant discounts of 10 yuan on items from major imported brands and up to 50% off on popular handmade items.

At the same time, on the occasion of its seventh anniversary celebration, Weiland also announced that in the coming year, it will invest hundreds of millions of resources to upgrade merchant support measures, including providing a number of subsidies such as warehousing and distribution and traffic, and launching measures such as supporting new products and new merchant activities to help more import merchants reduce costs and improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable and high-quality growth on Weiland.

On the occasion of its seventh anniversary, Weiland Global Shopping announced that it will further increase its support and empowerment for merchants. It plans to invest hundreds of millions of resources in 2026 to help merchants reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and enhance competitiveness from four dimensions: traffic subsidies, logistics subsidies, new product support, and new merchant support.

In terms of traffic, we will launch a dedicated advertising incentive policy to more efficiently help businesses obtain high-quality traffic through advertising, promote business growth and improve advertising efficiency. By building a step-by-step growth model for businesses and a dedicated support mechanism, we will help emerging businesses stand out.

Weiland will continue to uphold its mission and responsibility of “searching the world and providing consumers and merchants with more reliable choices”, and provide consumers with a “good and cheap” shopping experience with the most abundant, high-quality and affordable global products and high-quality services, and bring simplicity and convenience to merchants, and grow together with more “e-commerce platforms in the same industry”.

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=39zLX4UO1sg

