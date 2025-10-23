GJK Facility Services Launches Fellowship Program to Empower Women Facing Housing Insecurity

GJK Facility Services Launches Fellowship to Empower Women

On September 8th, 2025, the Women’s Housing Company NSW (WHC) proudly launched a transformative initiative , a 12-week fellowship program designed to empower women experiencing housing insecurity. Made possible through the generous support of GJK Facility Services, this fellowship will provide more than a dozen women with the skills, confidence, and resources needed to take charge of their futures and build meaningful careers.

The program goes beyond basic skills development; it provides a structured pathway to independence and self-sufficiency, helping participants define their futures and become role models within their communities. This initiative is deeply rooted in the Women’s Housing Company’s NSW mission to promote empowerment, agency, and stability for women experiencing homelessness.

Empowering Through Connection and Support

The fellowship places dignity, self-care, and connection at its core, bringing together WHC tenants with the broader WHC network, including board members, staff, and supporters. The program is designed to create an inclusive community that fosters empowerment and long-lasting relationships.

A key part of the program’s success is the ongoing support participants receive throughout the fellowship. The program emphasizes both practical skills and personal growth, ensuring that women not only learn valuable tools for the workplace but also gain the confidence to re-enter society and succeed in their careers.

During the program launch, a spokesperson for GJK Facility Services shared their commitment to empowering women in need. They reflected on how important it is to stand alongside those impacted by domestic violence, homelessness, and housing insecurity, highlighting the role of business in driving positive, lasting change.

Confidence Through Professional Support

In addition to launching the fellowship, GJK Facility Services has generously funded the donation of 130 professional outfits to the Women’s Housing Company NSW. These outfits are provided to women preparing for job interviews or starting new jobs, ensuring they feel confident, valued, and ready to make a strong first impression.

This initiative is designed to boost participants’ self-belief, enabling them to walk into their new roles with the confidence needed to succeed. It reflects the company’s commitment to addressing not just skills gaps, but also the emotional and psychological aspects of re-entering the workforce after a period of housing insecurity.

Creating Jobs, Not Just Inspiration

To further support participants, GJK Facility Services has announced a pilot employment program that will offer fellowship graduates direct access to job opportunities within the company. This initiative is designed to provide a stable foundation for the women to rebuild their lives and achieve financial independence.

“This program is about more than just inspiration; it’s about creating real opportunities for these women to succeed,” said a GJK Facility Services spokesperson. “We are proud to open our doors and offer these women meaningful opportunities to re-enter the workforce and build a brighter future.”

A Call to Corporate Australia

The fellowship is part of GJK Facility Services’ broader 40 Acts of Kindness campaign, which also includes programs to support vulnerable youth through The Lighthouse Foundation and to fund life-saving medical equipment. These initiatives are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to give back to the communities that have supported it over the years.

“True success is not measured by what we achieve for ourselves, but by what we give back to others,” a company representative reflected. “Through initiatives like this fellowship, we are showing our gratitude to the communities that have been with us throughout our journey.”

GJK Facility Services calls on other corporate leaders across Australia to join them in supporting initiatives that create lasting change. By investing in people and communities, businesses can help break cycles of disadvantage and contribute to a stronger, more inclusive society.

How to Get Involved

For more information about the fellowship or to explore partnership opportunities, individuals and companies are encouraged to contact the Women’s Housing Company NSW directly through their website: www.womenshousingcompany.org.au .

About GJK Facility Services:

GJK Facility Services is a national leader in facility management, known for its commitment to sustainability, ethical procurement, and making a positive social impact. Through its initiatives, GJK Facility Services aims to create lasting change in the communities it serves, particularly for vulnerable individuals and groups, including those experiencing homelessness or facing economic hardship.

