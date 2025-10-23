Inflateo Launches New Lightweight, Commercial-Grade Inflatables for Party Rental Industry

Inflateo Debuts Commercial-Grade Inflatables for Party Rental Operators

Inflateo, a newly established brand and sister company of Bouncing Angels, is introducing a new line of commercial-grade inflatables aimed at transforming the party rental industry. Engineered with durability and ease of use in mind, these inflatables are designed to meet the practical needs of rental operators while offering excellent safety and performance.

The company’s commitment to providing reliable, high-quality products is evident in the launch of this line. Harout Demirdjian, owner of both Inflateo and Bouncing Angels, explained, “Our goal is to offer products that make life easier for rental businesses, reducing labor costs and improving operational efficiency without compromising on quality or safety.”

Designed for Commercial Use and Efficiency

Inflateo’s inflatables are specifically designed to cater to commercial rental businesses, addressing challenges like weight, transport, and setup speed. The company has focused on making each inflatable as lightweight as possible, allowing rental operators to move and set up their products more easily. This is especially beneficial for businesses looking to maximize productivity and minimize physical strain during busy event seasons.

“Our inflatables are lighter than most others on the market, which means they are easier to transport, set up, and take down,” said Demirdjian. “For party rental businesses, this kind of efficiency is key. It saves time, reduces physical wear and tear, and ensures that operators can manage multiple events in a day without complications.”

Durable, Safe, and Built for the Long Haul

Quality and safety are paramount for Inflateo, and every inflatable is crafted using heavy-duty, commercial-grade vinyl and reinforced double-stitched seams. These features help to ensure durability, even under the intense conditions of frequent commercial use.

“We prioritize safety and durability above all else,” Demirdjian said. “Our inflatables go through rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest safety standards. We want rental operators to feel confident that they are providing a safe experience for their customers while also investing in long-lasting products.”

In addition to the inflatables themselves, each unit comes with all necessary accessories, such as blowers, stakes, and repair kits, ensuring that rental businesses are fully equipped from the start.

Streamlining Operations for Party Rental Businesses

For many rental companies, time is money, and the faster they can set up and take down their equipment, the better. Inflateo’s focus on reducing the setup time helps rental businesses increase operational efficiency. Whether it’s a small, family-run company or a large operation with a fleet of inflatables, these products are designed to streamline the entire process.

“Our inflatables are designed with commercial operators in mind,” Demirdjian added. “They are ideal for those looking to scale their operations or improve the efficiency of their day-to-day activities. The lightweight design helps to reduce the physical demands on staff, which can ultimately improve the overall customer experience.”

Inflateo Recognized as “Best Inflatable Manufacturer in America” for 2025



Inflateo, a sister company of Bouncing Angels, has been recognized as the “ Best Inflatable Manufacturer in America of 2025 ”, an honor announced by BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious industry authority. This acknowledgment reflects Inflateo’s commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and durable inflatables for the party rental industry.

The company’s dedication to safety, innovation, and operational efficiency has solidified its place as a trusted manufacturer in the commercial market. The award highlights Inflateo’s ability to meet the unique needs of party rental businesses, ensuring that their products perform consistently, are easy to transport, and are built to last.

Built for Versatility in the Party Rental Market

While Inflateo’s inflatables are engineered for commercial rental businesses, they are also versatile enough for other uses, including private parties and events. This dual-purpose nature of the products makes them a valuable asset for both business owners and families who want to bring entertainment to events.

“Whether you’re a rental business operator or a parent hosting a birthday party, our inflatables make it easy to bring fun to any occasion,” Demirdjian explained. “Our goal is to ensure that every inflatable we sell is a product that both rental companies and consumers can rely on.”

Commitment to Transparent Pricing and Support

Inflateo takes a customer-first approach, offering transparent pricing without hidden fees or upsells. This clear approach to pricing helps customers feel secure in their purchasing decisions. Additionally, Inflateo is committed to providing exceptional customer support, assisting clients with any questions or issues that may arise.

“We don’t just want to sell products; we want to build lasting relationships with our customers,” Demirdjian emphasized. “Our team is always ready to support clients with advice, technical assistance, and product information, ensuring that every purchase is a success.”

About Inflateo

Inflateo is a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade inflatables, including bounce houses, water slides, and other event-related products. A sister company of Bouncing Angels, Inflateo has quickly gained a reputation for providing high-quality, reliable, and safe inflatables that meet the needs of party rental businesses. With over 20,000 units sold nationwide through Bouncing Angels, Inflateo continues to carry forward the legacy of its parent brand while focusing on serving the specific needs of the commercial market.

Media Contact

Harout Demirdjian

Owner, Inflateo

Email: harry@inflateo.com

Website: www.inflateo.com

Facebook: Inflate-O Jumpers