Sacred Paris Announces the Launch of the First Sacred Travel Agency in Paris

Sacred Paris Launches the First Sacred Travel Agency in Paris

Sacred Paris, the first and only sacred travel agency in Paris, is setting a new standard in the booming spiritual tourism industry. Founded by Patricia Russo, a woman-led and American-owned business, Sacred Paris provides travelers with enriching and transformative experiences in the spiritual heart of one of the world’s most famous cities.

A New Standard in Spiritual Travel

As the world embraces more meaningful and mindful ways to travel, Sacred Paris stands at the forefront of a growing global movement. With the spiritual tourism market valued at over $54 billion in 2024 and continuing to expand, Russo’s vision offers a unique bridge between culture, spirituality, and transformation.

“Our goal is not simply to guide visitors through Paris,” says Patricia Russo, founder of Sacred Paris. “It’s to help them experience the soul of the city, its sacred spaces, hidden sanctuaries, and timeless art, in a way that deepens their sense of presence and belonging.”

A Unique Perspective on Sacred Travel

Blending her American entrepreneurial spirit with deep knowledge of French culture, Russo has created a new approach to experiential travel. Each itinerary weaves together sacred sites, art, architecture, and contemplative practice, offering guests an opportunity to slow down and experience Paris in a way that nourishes the soul.

Sacred Paris curates private tours, guided pilgrimages, and bespoke retreats that allow travelers to explore sites such as Sainte Chapelle and La Madeleine, alongside lesser-known chapels and gardens rarely seen by tourists.

Russo’s guiding philosophy, The Art of Holy Wandering, defines the agency’s ethos, a call to move through the world with reverence, curiosity, and grace.

The Rise of Slow Travel and Spiritual Tourism

Spiritual tourism, particularly the slow travel movement, has become increasingly popular as travelers seek deeper connections with themselves and the places they visit. In 2024, the global market for spiritual travel reached $54 billion and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Patricia Russo’s creation of Sacred Paris is a direct response to this demand for more meaningful travel experiences.

“The goal of Sacred Paris is to offer our guests not just a trip to Paris, but a spiritual journey that leads to self-discovery,” explains Russo. “In today’s fast-paced world, we need to slow down, reconnect, and allow ourselves to experience a deeper level of connection with the places we visit.”

Empowering a Woman-Led Vision

As a woman-owned and American-founded agency based in France, Sacred Paris brings an inclusive and creative perspective to the travel industry. Russo’s leadership has established Sacred Paris as a trusted name in mindful and transformative travel experiences, inspiring both individual pilgrims and small groups to rediscover the beauty of inner stillness through sacred place.

“We are more than a travel agency; we are a space where transformation can happen,” Russo explains. “Every journey we curate is an invitation to reconnect with yourself and the world through wonder and devotion.”

Sacred Paris Gains Recognition for Innovation

Since its inception, Sacred Paris has earned recognition for its innovative approach to spiritual tourism and conscious travel. By combining the intimacy of pilgrimage with the creativity of cultural exploration, Sacred Paris continues to attract travelers seeking depth and authenticity.

Looking ahead, Russo plans to expand the company’s offerings to include collaborations with wellness leaders, artist residencies, and international partnerships aligned with the growing demand for soulful travel experiences.

“The future of Sacred Paris is bright,” Russo adds. “We’re just beginning to explore the depth of what Paris has to offer in terms of sacred experiences, the possibilities are endless.”

Looking to the Future: Sacred Paris Expands Offerings

Patricia Russo has big plans for Sacred Paris’s future, including expanding the agency’s offerings to cater to a wider range of spiritual seekers. From more customized retreats to guided wellness experiences, Sacred Paris is ready to grow with the increasing demand for spiritual tourism. The rise of slow travel and spiritual experiences indicates that the future is bright for Sacred Paris as it continues to meet the needs of travelers who seek meaningful connections.

“We’re just beginning to explore the depth of what Paris has to offer in terms of sacred experiences,” Russo says. “The possibilities are endless, and I am excited to continue to guide others on their spiritual journeys.”

For more information about Sacred Paris, visit www.sacredparis.com .

About Sacred Paris

Sacred Paris is the first and only sacred travel agency in Paris, offering slow-travel and spiritual tourism experiences that integrate art, devotion, and culture. Founded by Patricia Russo, Sacred Paris curates transformative retreats, pilgrimages, and private tours designed to help travelers reconnect with themselves and the soul of the city. The agency’s guiding ethos, The Art of Holy Wandering, invites guests to explore Paris as a living temple of inspiration and renewal.

