Search.co Announces Release of Smart AI Query Agent to Transform Enterprise Search and Data Access

SEARCH.co, a leading provider of enterprise-grade AI search and data infrastructure solutions, today announced the release of its Smart AI Query Agent, a powerful new system that enables organizations to query structured and unstructured data using plain English. By combining semantic vector search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and adaptive context modeling, the new agent delivers precise, source-cited answers from documents, databases, APIs, and data lakes—without the need for SQL or complex BI tools.

Redefining how enterprises talk to their data

For most organizations, mission-critical information remains buried inside disconnected systems—PDFs, spreadsheets, CRMs, wikis, and proprietary databases. The Smart AI Query Agent eliminates this fragmentation by allowing users to ask natural-language questions like “Which suppliers had the highest defect rates in Q2?” or “Summarize all open contracts expiring this year.” Within seconds, it produces concise, verifiable answers with citations pointing directly to the underlying data sources.

“With the Smart AI Query Agent, our goal is to eliminate waiting, manual wrangling, and blind spots in enterprise search,” said Nate Nead, Chief Executive Officer at Search.co. “Business users shouldn’t need to know SQL or build dashboards to get answers. They should simply ask, and our system will find, validate, and explain the data they need—instantly.”

A unified layer for intelligent discovery

The Smart AI Query Agent is powered by a proprietary RAG pipeline and vector database that deliver context-aware retrieval across diverse sources. It can integrate with internal document stores, databases, and APIs, while preserving data sovereignty through on-premise or encrypted-cloud deployment. Multi-modal support allows it to handle text, tabular data, and code—making it suitable for finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology environments alike.

“In an era where speed and insight define market leadership, the Smart AI Query Agent gives our customers a real competitive edge,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Search.co. “It turns scattered knowledge into structured intelligence, helping marketing, growth, and product teams move from reactive dashboards to proactive decision-making.”

Purpose-built for real-world use cases

Designed for scalability and compliance, the Smart AI Query Agent supports connectors for tools such as Notion, Google Drive, Airtable, and PostgreSQL. Enterprise teams can search and synthesize insights across millions of documents or live data streams in seconds—all while maintaining full audit trails and permission-based access.

“From a revenue perspective, this isn’t just another search product—it’s a multiplier for organizational intelligence,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Search.co. “When teams can query live pipelines and get trusted answers instantly, they can close deals faster, respond to compliance requests confidently, and reduce decision latency across the board.”

Availability

The Smart AI Query Agent is available starting today for enterprise clients worldwide. Organizations can deploy the system within days through Search.co’s managed-cloud service or run it privately via on-premise installation.

About Search.co

Search.co is an enterprise search and AI infrastructure company dedicated to helping organizations extract real insight from complex data. The company builds next-generation tools for semantic search, data ingestion, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and private LLM deployments—enabling teams to securely query, synthesize, and share knowledge across their digital ecosystems.