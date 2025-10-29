Law.co Expands Legal Template Library for Lawyers and Law Firms

Law.co, the AI-powered legal technology platform, today announced a major expansion of its Legal Template Library, adding hundreds of new, attorney-vetted templates designed to help law firms, solo practitioners, and in-house legal teams streamline document creation and compliance.

The expanded library now includes over 500 new templates spanning corporate law, real estate, employment, and intellectual property. Each template integrates seamlessly with Law.co’s AI Legal Drafting Assistant, allowing legal professionals to quickly adapt documents to specific jurisdictions, clauses, and client needs—all while maintaining the precision and professionalism that the legal industry demands.

Smarter, Faster, and More Secure Document Drafting

Law.co’s latest update reflects the growing demand for efficiency and compliance in legal workflows. The new template categories are built on a foundation of legal best practices, enabling users to produce client-ready contracts, filings, and agreements in a fraction of the time.

Beyond convenience, Law.co’s platform also emphasizes data security and regulatory compliance, supporting SOC 2 and GDPR standards to ensure sensitive legal data remains protected at every stage of the drafting process.

“We built Law.co to give lawyers a better starting point — one that’s intelligent, accurate, and adaptive,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Law.co. “This expansion brings us closer to our vision of creating a living, AI-powered legal knowledge base that evolves alongside the law itself.”

Empowering Law Firms Through LLMs, AI & Automation

With the expanded Legal Template Library, lawyers can reduce drafting time by up to 80%, improving productivity without sacrificing accuracy. The AI system intelligently recommends clauses, adjusts formatting, and flags potential inconsistencies—creating an enhanced drafting experience that’s both user-friendly and reliable.

“The demand for faster, more secure document creation has never been higher,” said Samuel Edwards, CMO of Law.co. “Our expanded template library empowers firms to serve more clients with less overhead, while maintaining the professional standards their reputations depend on.”

The library now also includes templates for specialized industries and niche legal practices—such as startup formation, data privacy compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate transactions—giving users a comprehensive toolkit adaptable to nearly any practice area.

“Lawyers spend far too much time reinventing the wheel,” added Eric Lamanna, VP of Sales. “By providing ready-made, AI-augmented templates, we’re freeing up legal professionals to focus on strategy, advocacy, and value — not paperwork.”

About Law.co

Law.co is an AI-powered legal technology platform that helps lawyers and law firms draft, review, and manage legal documents securely and efficiently. With a mission to modernize legal operations through intelligent automation, Law.co provides tools that combine legal precision with cutting-edge technology — empowering legal professionals to focus on high-value work while reducing time spent on repetitive drafting and research.