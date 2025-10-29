The Feast of Guizhou Takes Thailand by Storm! Michelin Chef’s Culinary Journey Through Guizhou Sparks Cross-National Food Resonance

On October 26, the flavors of spicy and sour Guizhou cuisine from China filled the airwaves during prime time on Thailand’s Channel 3. The culinary and cultural documentary The Feast of Guizhou (TASTEPERIMENT·GUIZHOU), produced by the Guizhou Provincial Government’s Information Office, premiered in Thailand to widespread attention. The film chronicles Thai Michelin two-star chef Chumpol’s 18-day, 4,000-kilometer culinary journey through Guizhou, using “spicy and sour” as a flavor key to unlock the cultural resonance between Chinese and Thai culinary traditions.

In The Feast of Guizhou, Chef Chumpol learns ancient culinary techniques from the inheritor of the traditional Sour Fish Soup craftsmanship in Kaili, experiences the “fire and ice” hotpot in the underground caves of Libo, visits a 300-year-old lamb noodle restaurant in Xingyi, and harvests and processes tea in the “Golden Tea Belt” at 28° North latitude. The climax of the entire journey is the “Guizhou-Thailand Fusion Feast”—where Thai lemongrass meets Guizhou wood ginger, and Tom Yum intersects with Guizhou’s sour red soup, with six creative dishes serving as a “civilizational dialogue on the palate.” Thai viewers were amazed, commenting: “Guizhou has the same sour and spicy flavors as Thailand, yet it also holds the unique charm of an ‘Eastern hidden gem’!”

Video： https://youtu.be/EXD5HERMe0w?si=tbEFwpqfXRNP5hrb

﻿﻿

The Feast of Guizhou uses a narrative style familiar to Thai audiences, with precise translation by the team behind the Thai version of Empresses in the Palace. The production team traveled deep into Miao villages, caves, and tea mountains, using “street-level shots” to capture authentic scenes of everyday life, allowing the natural wonders and ethnic customs of Guizhou to resonate deeply with Thai viewers. On social media, related topics have continued to gain traction, with viewers commenting, “I want to book a flight immediately after watching!” The Feast of Guizhou bridges cultures through food, warming the bonds of friendship between people from different regions as their taste buds converge.