Georgiana Mart, Founder of Navon, Devotes Life to Helping Others

A Journey of Compassion and Commitment

Georgiana Mart, the visionary Founder and CEO of Navon, has built a thriving empire, yet at the heart of her success lies a simple mission, to help others. From a young age, Georgiana’s compassion was deeply influenced by a formative childhood experience that would shape her life’s work.

At just four years old, Georgiana vividly remembers accompanying her mother to an orphanage where she witnessed the stark disparity between the children and the world outside. The sight of these children desperately rushing to receive food, their faces filled with despair, profoundly impacted her. This moment became the catalyst for her lifelong commitment to serving others and working to make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable populations worldwide.

Leading with Purpose: The Foundation of Navon

Georgiana Mart’s philanthropic endeavors extend beyond her professional achievements. As the driving force behind Navon, she has used her businesses as a platform to address pressing societal issues. Her company has touched countless lives through initiatives focused on education, housing, employment, and cultural inclusion.

Navon’s flagship company, Navon Jobs, has become a bridge connecting laborers from Asia and Africa with verified employers in Europe and the Gulf. With offices across Romania, Bulgaria, the UAE, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, the company’s mission is twofold: to offer employment opportunities to workers from underserved regions and to ensure they are well-prepared for their new roles.

Through specialized training in language, culture, and professionalism, Navon Jobs equips candidates with the tools they need to succeed in their new environments. Furthermore, the company provides critical support services, including legal aid, secure housing, airport transport, 24-hour assistance, and free courses that focus on respect and professionalism in the workplace.

Expanding Horizons: Education and Empowerment

Georgiana’s commitment to helping others extends into education as well. Through Navon Global Language Institute, she provides opportunities for individuals to learn new languages, promoting cultural inclusion and opening doors to greater opportunities. As the founder of Navon Study International, Georgiana aims to guide students to become independent, capable, and confident global citizens.

Her initiatives also include Navon Properties, which focuses on making housing more accessible to working families, and Navon Business Registration, a service dedicated to helping individuals set up businesses in a seamless manner. Additionally, Georgiana established Navon Travel & Tours, designed to offer a curated tourism experience for those looking to explore the world in a unique and enriching way.

A Lifelong Mission to Uplift and Empower

Throughout her various endeavors, the core mission of Navon remains clear: to uplift people through transparent, dependable, and humanitarian means that foster holistic growth. Georgiana’s efforts are aimed not only at immediate relief but also at creating long-term solutions that empower individuals and communities for generations to come.

One of her most notable long-term goals is to reconstruct the orphan care model, ensuring that children in need have access to both the care and love they deserve. In addition, Georgiana remains committed to expanding Navon’s reach to further assist communities globally, with a focus on employment, education, and social justice.

At the end of the day, Georgiana Mart is living proof that true success is rooted in giving back. From her humble beginnings and the lessons learned as a young child, she has built an empire that reflects her lifelong commitment to helping others.

Her story is one of resilience, compassion, and dedication to making the world a better place, one individual, one community, and one opportunity at a time.

About Navon

Navon is a multinational enterprise founded by Georgiana Mart, with the mission of improving the lives of individuals through services focused on employment, education, housing, and global mobility. With a wide range of businesses, including Navon Jobs, Navon Global Language Institute, and Navon Study International, the company strives to provide holistic support and sustainable opportunities for people worldwide. Navon operates in several countries, including Romania, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the UAE.

Media Contact

Georgiana Mart

Navon

Founder & CEO

Email: contact@navonholdings.com

Social Media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Website

Instagram

Instagram Link