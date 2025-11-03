ENLIGHTENING ALL Announces Grand Opening of a Holistic Yoga, Entertainment and Business Studio in Melbourne, Florida

A New Era of Wellness and Innovation in Brevard County



A new community-focused studio is poised to transform Brevard County, Florida, by blending yoga, meditation, and cutting-edge technology. ENLIGHTENING ALL, a 3,900-square-foot facility, promises to become a hub for holistic wellness, offering yoga, meditation, and education alongside advanced digital services.

Founded by Bret Fencl, ENLIGHTENING ALL aims to be a place where individuals can cultivate balance in their Mind, Body & Business. The studio will host various events, from wellness workshops to business networking and creative sessions. With flexible seating arrangements, including tables for up to 80 guests, and additional accessible features like 800 lb-capacity chairs, the space is designed to be welcoming for all. Members can choose their yoga mats like booking airline seats, allowing friends and family to book next to each other for a more social experience.

I will be sharing what I learned about health and wellness working out from 15 to 55, at my new studio.

At 55 years old, I am the same height, weight, and build as the day I graduated high school, have hair, no glasses, can put my feet behind my head, still train every single day, and am now working on my handstands.

Just smart choices, through discipline, and an optimized routine.

While some chase longevity with labs and bloodwork, I’ve built it day by day with affordable products, clean food, deep wellness practices, and the kind of consistency most people overlook. You’ll soon be able to learn all about it at ENLIGHTENING ALL—a wellness studio where we’ll teach anti-aging tools, yoga for recovery and strength, meditation, breathwork, and how to reverse what people call “normal aging.”

We’ll explore everything from frequency-based wellness techniques, Range-Of-Motion exercises, energy work to fitness that respects your joints and fuels your future. I’ll also be revealing some of the lesser-known tools I’ve used along the way—from hair restoration methods, 2 vision surgeries, plus things to help you through things I learned going through my multiple knee surgeries.

My vision is to create a space where individuals can cultivate balance in Mind, Body & Business. “Your body is your gym, and your mind is your computer – update both in one space,” is what I say. This studio will offer a wide range of classes, workshops, and events, including yoga, meditation, AI training, web design, and business networking. We are going to have people teaching a wide range of disciplines, with Seminars, C.E. Continuing Education Credits Courses, Workshops, and Classes start at just $8.

With classes such as Hula Hooping and Dance starting soon. If you teach this is the place.

Whether you’re a wellness beginner or a lifelong athlete, ENLIGHTENING ALL will meet you where you are—and help you rise.

Namaste -Bret

Melbourne, Florida

EnlighteningAll.com

The revolution of self-care, strength, and ageless vitality is coming.

Building the Future of Wellness, Business, and Creativity



In addition to its focus on yoga and digital services, ENLIGHTENING ALL will host a variety of events, including business networking, wellness workshops, creative collaborations, and entertainment. Entrepreneurs and professionals will have the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and explore new business opportunities.

“Your body is your gym, and your mind is your computer—update both in one space,” says Bret. “We’re creating a space where people can optimize both their physical and mental health, while also developing the skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.”

Details and Future Plans



ENLIGHTENING ALL officially opened its doors this Weekend, inviting the community to explore the studio, attend workshops, and participate in wellness activities.

ENLIGHTENING ALL is seeking instructors, educators, and entertainers to offer their events and classes at the studio. The team provides support with event management, including checking in attendees and offering music services to suit various event needs.

The studio is also looking for talented individuals to join their community, including:

Podcasts seeking recording spaces

Yoga teachers and other wellness experts for classes and workshops

Business speakers and thought leaders for events

Creative professionals for collaborative projects

AI developers and users

Social media influencers, entertainers and musicians.

Web designers and developers

At ENLIGHTENING ALL, we’re proud to offer Continuing Education (C.E.) Credit Classes that

go beyond recertification—inviting teachers and students into a space of growth, inspiration, and community. Our classes are designed to foster genuine professional development and help everyone involved thrive.

For C.E. Teachers and instructors, we’re looking for passionate leaders and educators across wellness, yoga, fitness, mindfulness, business development, web design, social media, and artificial intelligence. If you’re ready to share your expertise and inspire others, we’d love to partner with you. Our C.E. classes provide an opportunity to build your brand, reach eager learners, and create meaningful impact.

For students and professionals, our C.E. programs are more than just credits. They’re your chance to expand your toolkit, deepen your understanding, and connect with a vibrant community of lifelong learners. Whether you’re advancing in your current role or pivoting to new possibilities, our C.E. classes are your gateway to the next level.

We see ENLIGHTENING ALL as an outlet for creativity, where Mind, Body & Business all come together. We want to bring people from around the World to Teach Information to People who want to Learn at a Higher Level, which is really the definition of ENLIGHTENING.“

About ENLIGHTENING ALL



ENLIGHTENING ALL is a unique community center type studio founded by Bret Fencl, blending the principles of yoga, meditation, education, artificial intelligence, web design, and social media development. The goal is to create a space where individuals can rejuvenate, learn, and thrive in both their personal well-being and career development.

