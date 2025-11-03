Creative Pi Media Announces Leading Role in Programmatic Advertising for Global Digital Growth

Creative Pi Media Drives Global Digital Growth with Cutting-Edge Programmatic Advertising

Creative Pi Media, a leading digital marketing agency, has quickly positioned itself as a global frontrunner in programmatic advertising. Recognized for its innovative and data-driven advertising strategies, Creative Pi Media is transforming the digital marketing landscape, delivering measurable results for brands across various industries. With a strong presence in key markets worldwide, including a growing footprint in Singapore, the agency is helping businesses scale their marketing efforts and achieve significant digital growth.

Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Mehta, Saurabh Dhariya, Ram Ji Mishra, and Bhushan Mehta, Creative Pi Media has expanded from its roots in India to become a major player in global digital advertising. The agency specializes in programmatic advertising, demand generation, paid social media strategies, SEO, Google Ads, LinkedIn Account-Based Marketing (ABM), and website design. Its unique combination of creative strategies and performance-driven tactics has helped clients achieve remarkable results in industries such as healthcare, technology, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

A Data-Driven Approach to Global Digital Marketing

Creative Pi Media’s approach is grounded in data and technology, enabling it to provide brands with highly targeted and efficient marketing campaigns. The agency automates the ad buying process through programmatic advertising, allowing businesses to reach the right audience at the right time, with precision and scale. By combining technology with creativity, Creative Pi Media ensures that every campaign not only looks great but also delivers measurable business outcomes.

“At Creative Pi Media, we combine creativity with data to create advertising strategies that deliver real business results on a global scale,” said Abhishek Mehta, Founder of Creative Pi Media. “We focus on bridging the gap between storytelling and technology, allowing brands to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways that drive growth.”

Programmatic Advertising: The Catalyst for Global Scale

One of the agency’s core strengths is its expertise in programmatic advertising, which leverages automated technology to optimize ad buying. This allows brands to scale their efforts across multiple channels, from display ads to video and social media, while targeting the most relevant audience. Creative Pi Media’s programmatic advertising services have proven to be a game-changer for companies worldwide, helping them improve engagement and maximize their ROI.

“Our programmatic advertising strategies focus on reaching the right audience with precision. By automating ad buying, we ensure our clients can focus their resources on high-impact campaigns that drive business growth across regions,” added Mehta. “This approach is critical for global brands looking to engage a diverse audience and achieve measurable results.”

As businesses increasingly look for ways to maximize their digital marketing impact, programmatic advertising has emerged as a vital tool for global campaigns. Creative Pi Media’s use of cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies enables brands to run campaigns that are both efficient and effective, with a reach that extends across countries and continents.

LinkedIn ABM: Connecting Global B2B Brands with Key Decision-Makers

In addition to programmatic advertising, Creative Pi Media has established itself as a leader in LinkedIn Account-Based Marketing (ABM), a highly effective strategy for B2B companies. By leveraging LinkedIn’s sophisticated targeting capabilities, Creative Pi Media helps brands engage with high-value decision-makers, driving meaningful business connections and improving conversion rates. This strategy has been particularly successful in global markets, where LinkedIn ABM is crucial for building long-term relationships with prospects and partners.

“We specialize in turning LinkedIn into a powerful tool for B2B marketing,” said Mehta. “Our ABM campaigns are designed to help businesses connect directly with key decision-makers, foster relationships, and drive growth. For global brands, LinkedIn ABM is essential to scaling their sales efforts and expanding into new markets.”

Award Recognition: Best B2B LinkedIn Marketing & ABM Agency in the US for 2025

Creative Pi Media’s excellence in LinkedIn ABM has recently been recognized with a prestigious honor. The agency was named the Best B2B LinkedIn Marketing & ABM Agency in the US for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the agency’s leadership and innovation in leveraging LinkedIn’s platform to drive engagement, nurture leads, and foster long-term growth for B2B clients.

“We’re honored to receive this award and proud of the work we’ve done to help businesses succeed in the competitive landscape of LinkedIn ABM,” said Mehta. “This achievement is a testament to the expertise of our team and the success we’ve achieved by combining data-driven strategies with creative solutions.”

This prestigious recognition underscores Creative Pi Media’s continued commitment to innovation, measurable results, and customer-centric strategies in the field of LinkedIn ABM and digital marketing.

A Global, Customer-Centric Strategy for Long-Term Success

Creative Pi Media’s customer-centric approach is at the heart of its global success. The agency combines the art of storytelling with the science of data analytics to deliver highly personalized marketing campaigns tailored to each client’s unique objectives. Whether working with a brand in India, Singapore, or the United States, Creative Pi Media ensures that each campaign is crafted to maximize impact and deliver long-term results.

Unlike traditional agencies, Creative Pi Media takes a holistic approach to digital marketing, focusing on building sustainable sales funnels, nurturing online communities, and creating personalized customer journeys that foster engagement and loyalty. This long-term approach to growth has helped the agency build a strong reputation with global clients looking for lasting success in the digital landscape.

“We don’t just want to be another marketing agency; we want to be our clients’ trusted growth partner,” said Mehta. “Our goal is to help businesses turn digital attention into real-world success, no matter where they are located.”

About Creative Pi Media

Creative Pi Media is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Pune, India, with a growing global presence. The agency offers a range of services, including Programmatic Advertising, Google Ads, LinkedIn ABM, Paid Social Media, SEO, and Website Design. Founded in 2020, Creative Pi Media has quickly become known for its data-driven, customer-centric approach to digital marketing, delivering measurable ROI and sustainable growth for clients in a variety of industries across the globe. The agency has also expanded its services to key markets, including Singapore, where it is helping businesses scale their digital marketing efforts

For more information, visit www.creativepimedia.com .

Media Contact

Abhishek Mehta

Founder, C Pi Media Services Pvt Ltd

Email: Abhishek@creativepimedia.com

Website

LinkedIn