Amazon Music Launches “Fan Groups” in Canada, Letting Users Chat and Stream Together

Nov 11, 2025

Amazon Music is testing a new social feature called “Fan Groups” that lets listeners create and join communities centered around their favorite artists and genres. The beta rollout, announced Monday, is currently available to users in Canada on both iOS and Android devices.

Fan Groups allow users to chat, post, and stream songs directly within the app. The feature can be accessed via the “Find” tab beneath the search bar, where listeners can browse more than 30 groups covering genres such as indie rock, country, K-pop, and Punjabi music, according to Amazon’s announcement.

Within each group, users can start conversations, participate in ongoing threads, and share or save music recommendations. Songs shared in a group can be played instantly without leaving the chat — by tapping the play button at the top of the screen or navigating to the “Music” tab beside “Posts.”

Amazon says artists can also join groups, giving them a new way to connect directly with fans by sharing updates, exclusive content, or participating in discussions. Any user can create a new group, and administrators can mute members, delete messages, or report content. Members can also block others to manage their experience, a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The move expands Amazon Music’s focus on social engagement, positioning it closer to competitors like Spotify and SoundCloud, both of which have rolled out interactive features to deepen user participation. Spotify recently launched in-app messaging and its “Jam” feature for collaborative playlist creation, while SoundCloud introduced tools that let users comment on tracks, follow friends’ listening habits, and message artists directly. Meanwhile, smaller platforms such as Stationhead have popularized shared listening experiences through livestream “listening parties.”

Amazon confirmed that Fan Groups will expand beyond Canada to the United States and other international markets in 2026, following the beta testing phase.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

