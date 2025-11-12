DMR News

Elden Ring: Nightreign DLC ‘The Forsaken Hollows’ Arrives December 4

Nov 12, 2025

FromSoftware has announced The Forsaken Hollows, the first major DLC for Elden Ring: Nightreign, its co-op survival spinoff of the acclaimed open-world RPG. The expansion will release on December 4, 2025, marking the game’s most significant content update since launch.

While Nightreign has previously received updates focused on tuning its two-player and solo experiences — including the brutal Deep of Night mode — The Forsaken Hollows introduces new classes, regions, and boss encounters that expand the dark fantasy setting.

According to the official trailer, the DLC brings two additional character classes: the Scholar, a book-wielding magic user who gains strategic advantages through battlefield observation, and the Undertaker, a faith-and-strength hybrid designed for aggressive melee combat. Players will also explore a new, uncharted region filled with macabre landscapes and confront two new bosses, each designed in FromSoftware’s signature, nightmarish style.

The DLC’s reveal follows a brief mention in parent company Kadokawa’s recent earnings report, which confirmed additional Nightreign content was in development but implied it might not arrive until early 2026. The earlier-than-expected release could help ease frustration among players who have been review-bombing the game on Steam amid a lack of post-launch updates.

The Forsaken Hollows looks set to continue Nightreign’s grim tone, blending survival mechanics with cooperative play and the intricate world design that has defined the Elden Ring universe.

