Shanghai Pass: A Convenient Travel Solution for Visa-Free Visitors to China

With China’s expanded visa-free policy now allowing citizens from numerous countries to enter for up to 30 days for tourism and business, exploring Shanghai has never been easier. In Shanghai, one of China’s most developed cities, practically every aspect of daily life has been connected to the digital-mobile ecosystem, from daily transportation, to booking beautiful locations, to making payments. However, this advanced and convenient ecosystem has set an obstacle for the expats from aboard. To enhance the travel experience and reduce the challenges, Shanghai City offers the Shanghai Pass, a multi-functional card designed to simplify transportation, attraction access, and payments for visitors.

Addressing Common Challenges for International Visitors

Although the visa-free policy removes the need for consulate appointments and extensive documentation, travelers often face practical challenges upon arrival. Cash is rarely used, digital payment apps vary, and navigating public transportation can be confusing. Combined with crowded tourist sites and busy traffic, these factors can turn an otherwise exciting trip into a stressful experience.

The Shanghai Pass addresses these issues by providing a single, easy-to-use solution. Once topped up, the card can be used across Shanghai’s public transportation network, for direct entry into selected attractions, and for purchases at participating merchants. This streamlines travel, reduces waiting times, and ensures a more convenient and stress-free experience.

Features and Benefits of the Shanghai Pass

The Shanghai Pass offers several advantages for visa-free travelers:

No registration or activation required: Travelers can use the card immediately without providing personal details, ensuring privacy and ease of use.

Multi-functional use: The card can be used for metro, bus, and maglev travel, as well as for entry to select attractions and purchases at partnered supermarkets.

Value-added benefits: Included discount coupons are worth over thousands of RMB for use at shops, restaurants, and attractions in Shanghai’s core commercial areas.

Two versions of the Shanghai Pass are available:

1.Standard Card (20 RMB): Ideal for travelers staying in Shanghai for multiple days, the Standard Card can be purchased directly at airports and recharged with foreign currency. It provides access to public transportation, maglev tickets (with a 20% discount), buses, and direct entry into participating attractions.

2.One-Day Pass (198 RMB): Designed for short-term visitors, this version includes all Standard Card features, plus one admission ticket to Yuyuan Garden, unlimited 24-hour hop-on-hop-off sightseeing bus rides, and a Huangpu River highlights cruise. In addition, cardholders can access exclusive discounts at more than 50 partnered merchants in key areas such as the Bund, Xintiandi, Huaihai Road, and Xujiahui.

Where to Purchase the Shanghai Pass

The Shanghai Pass can be purchased immediately after clearing customs at Pudong or Hongqiao Airports at the international service centers, eliminating the need to search for cards after arrival. Alternatively, cards are available at service outlets in key metro stations, including People’s Square and Lujiazui. International visitors can use Visa or Mastercard for both purchasing and recharging the card.

The largest offline experience center for the Shanghai Pass is located on Jiujiang Road, providing additional public services and information to travelers.

Enhancing the Visitor Experience

By integrating transportation, payments, and attractions, the Shanghai Pass helps travelers to focus on enjoying Shanghai rather than managing overcome the obstacles. Whether exploring the historic streets of Wukang Road, taking a night cruise on the Huangpu River, or visiting iconic landmarks, the card provides a smoother, more convenient experience.

For backpackers and short-term visitors traveling under the visa-free policy, the Shanghai Pass is more than just a card — it is a practical companion that reduces stress and maximizes the enjoyment of every single day. With it, travelers can immerse themselves in Shanghai’s blend of tradition and modernity, classical charm, and contemporary urban life.