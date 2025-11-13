DMR News

Linktour Aims to Capture European Niche with Strategic Urban EV Launch in Rome

ByEthan Lin

Nov 13, 2025

Linktour Automotive has made a calculated entry into the competitive European electric vehicle market, officially launching its L6e and L7e series in Rome. This strategic move targets the burgeoning market for boutique urban mobility solutions, offering a five-configuration lineup designed to cater to diverse needs, lifestyles, and budgets.

The choice of Italy as a launchpad is significant. By tapping into a market with a rich design heritage and dense, historic urban centers that demand compact transportation, Linktour is testing the waters in a highly symbolic region before a wider European rollout. The brand’s messaging, emphasizing a blend of “the rational with the emotional,” is tailored to resonate with European consumers who value both efficiency and design aesthetics.

“The Italian market, with its appreciation for design and growing environmental consciousness, presents the perfect backdrop for our debut,” stated Leon Zheng, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The company’s “Light IT Up” theme underscores a mission to deliver lighter, smarter mobility. For investors, Linktour’s focused approach—eschewing the race for large, long-range SUVs in favor of specialized city cars—demonstrates a clear understanding of a specific market segment. Its asset-light production model, leveraging innovative aluminum recycling, could also offer scalability and cost advantages as it seeks to establish a foothold and challenge established micro-mobility players.

