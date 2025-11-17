Bright Vessel Launches Bright Schools: New Brand Dedicated Exclusively to Christian Education with Herzog Foundation & Tujje Partnership

Bright Vessel announces the launch of Bright Schools , a dedicated brand created to serve Christian educational institutions across America. This new initiative positions Bright Schools as an approved partner in the Herzog Foundation’s SchoolBox program , helping launch and support hundreds of Christian schools nationwide through specialized digital infrastructure and strategic guidance. Bright Schools will also donate a portion of its revenue to Tujje , an organization building Christian schools internationally, aligning with its mission for Kingdom impact.

A Decade of Expertise Channeled Toward Kingdom Impact

“After over a decade of building enterprise-grade digital solutions across industries, we recognized Christian schools need more than just technical expertise – they need a partner who truly understands their mission,” said Judd Dunagan, Founder and CEO of Bright Vessel. “This isn’t just a business expansion; it’s a calling.”

Bright Schools represents a strategic decision by Bright Vessel to focus exclusively on faith-based education. While Bright Vessel continues its broad industry services—such as Bright Hosting for managed AWS infrastructure and Bright Plugins for WordPress solutions—Bright Schools serves only Christian schools.

Strategic Brand Positioning for Mission-Driven Work

Bright Schools functions as a mission-focused brand built on Bright Vessel’s proven infrastructure but with a singular focus on Christian education. This specialization allows Bright Schools to create solutions tailored specifically to faith-based institutions. These solutions include websites that reflect biblical values and admissions systems designed to support families on their faith-driven education journey.

With over 11 years of experience in educational technology, Bright Vessel has partnered with multiple organizations managing 100+ campuses nationwide. Bright Schools now channels that expertise exclusively to support Christian educational institutions with specialized care and understanding.

Empowering Christian Education Through Herzog Foundation Partnership

The Herzog Foundation plays a key role in expanding Christian education across the U.S., providing resources and expert connections to new school founders. As an approved SchoolBox partner, Bright Schools helps new schools get started with strong digital foundations that allow school leaders to focus on educating students.

“Bright Schools ensures new Christian institutions start with the digital infrastructure they need to operate efficiently and grow sustainably,” Dunagan said. “School leaders can focus on their true calling—educating the next generation in truth and faith.”

Specialized Digital Solutions for Christian Schools

Bright Schools provides several key services for Christian schools:

Custom Website Development: Bright Schools creates tailored websites that reflect each school’s unique identity and values, fostering strong connections with prospective families. Enrollment and Admissions Platforms: Bright Schools builds streamlined systems that simplify the admissions process and help schools manage relationships with prospective families. Parent Communication Systems: Bright Schools integrates platforms that facilitate ongoing communication between schools and families, helping build a connected school community. Donation and Fundraising Tools: Bright Schools offers solutions to support fundraising efforts, helping schools build strong donor relationships and secure the resources necessary for their mission. SEO and Digital Marketing: Bright Schools ensures Christian schools are visible to families searching for faith-based education, helping institutions grow enrollment and expand their community impact. Ongoing Support and Maintenance: Bright Schools offers continuous technical support, enabling school leaders to focus on education while leaving the technical aspects to the experts.

Kingdom Impact Beyond American Borders

Bright Schools is committed to expanding Christian education internationally. A portion of the revenue from each U.S.-based project will be donated to Tujje, an organization focused on building Christian schools in developing nations.

“Our partnership with Tujje enables us to support Christian education both in America and abroad,” Dunagan explained. “Every school we help launch or grow contributes to a multiplying effect for Kingdom impact beyond borders.”

Proven Track Record in Educational Technology

Bright Vessel’s proven solutions, developed over a decade of experience, now exclusively serve Christian schools through Bright Schools. The company has a successful track record managing complex educational systems and working with organizations operating hundreds of campuses. Their expertise in managing enrollment, communication, and fundraising systems will now be applied solely to Christian schools, providing them with tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.

Bright Vessel: A Family of Specialized Brands

Bright Vessel operates through multiple integrated brands that serve different sectors with focused expertise:

Bright Vessel provides full-service WordPress and WooCommerce development for clients across industries, delivering custom solutions that solve complex business challenges.

Bright Hosting offers managed AWS infrastructure specifically optimized for WordPress and WooCommerce, providing enterprise-grade hosting with expert support.

Bright Plugins develops premium WordPress functionality tools serving over 50,000 websites worldwide, creating solutions that extend WordPress capabilities for specific business needs.

Bright Schools now joins this family as the dedicated Christian education brand, bringing the same commitment to excellence and specialization to faith-based educational institutions.

These specialized brands share a commitment to excellence and providing tailored solutions to their respective industries.

Leadership in the WordPress and WooCommerce Ecosystem

CEO Judd Dunagan serves on the WooCommerce Advisory Board at Automattic, giving him strategic insight into the world’s leading e-commerce platform for WordPress. As a result, Bright Schools’ clients benefit from the latest technologies and solutions built on the most secure and advanced platforms available.

Looking Forward: Scaling Impact for Christian Education

The launch of Bright Schools is not just a business initiative—it’s a commitment to advancing Christian education. As demand for faith-based education continues to rise, Bright Schools stands ready to provide the infrastructure and guidance necessary to support these institutions in their mission.

“We are blessed with skills and resources,” said Dunagan. “Bright Schools is our way of channeling those blessings toward advancing Christian education. We’re excited to serve school leaders who are shaping young hearts and minds in truth and faith.”

About Bright Vessel

Founded in 2013, Bright Vessel is a leading WordPress and WooCommerce development agency based in Jupiter, Florida. The company provides specialized services across several industries through its brands:

Bright Vessel: Full-service development.

Bright Hosting: Managed AWS infrastructure.

Bright Plugins: Premium WordPress tools.

Bright Schools: Christian education solutions.

About Bright Schools

Bright Schools is a specialized brand within Bright Vessel, exclusively focused on Christian schools and ministries. It combines enterprise-grade technology with a deep understanding of faith-based education, helping Christian institutions use digital solutions to fulfill their mission of educating students in biblical truth.

About the Herzog Foundation

The Herzog Foundation is dedicated to strengthening families and communities through Christian education. Its SchoolBox initiative supports new Christian school founders with resources, training, and expert connections, fostering the expansion of faith-based education across the U.S.

