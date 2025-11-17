Blueprint Advocate Financial Strategies Launches to Empower Latino Communities with Financial Literacy

From Shelves to Success: The Journey of Rick Diaz

Rick Diaz’s journey began in 1999 when he was working at Albertsons grocery store in Paramount, California. At 21 years old, his pay was capped, but his work ethic, instilled by his grandparents, was just beginning. Raised by his grandparents after the death of his mother, Rick’s entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured from a young age. He and his grandparents sold donuts and oranges door-to-door, instilling in him the drive and resilience that would shape his future.

By the time Rick joined Smith’s Food King in La Puente, his work ethic had already earned him the reputation of someone who excelled in any task. However, it wasn’t until his first day on the job that Rick received a life-changing lesson from his manager, Wally. In a moment of adversity, when Rick was tasked with cleaning a bathroom in a state of disarray, Wally didn’t just tell him what to do, he demonstrated the importance of doing every job, no matter how small, with pride and integrity. This moment left an indelible mark on Rick, reminding him that no matter where you start, dedication to your craft is what drives true success.

It was a lesson that stayed with him as he became part of store management, guiding every decision and every job he took thereafter.

Building Wealth With Credit: The Turning Point

Rick’s story took a pivotal turn when he received a credit card offer in the mail. Instead of following the typical route of using credit responsibly, he tested the system by applying for multiple cards. Within a month, Rick had accumulated $48,000 in available credit, which ultimately funded his first nutrition store. His leap from stocking shelves to business owner was a direct result of leveraging credit.

As his business grew, Rick went on to become the first Nutrishop store owner, eventually operating four stores at his peak.

A Business Saved by Credit: Dan Caldwell’s Story

Years later, Rick learned of a similar experience from his friend Dan Caldwell, the Co-Founder of TapouT. During TapouT’s rapid growth, they faced a severe challenge when their merchant processing froze due to extreme sales and average credit. As a result, hundreds of thousands of dollars in transactions were locked up, preventing the company from accessing its own funds. After securing a co-signer, TapouT turned the situation around, ultimately reaching $1 million for Dan himself within a month and millions for TapouT.

Dan’s story demonstrated just how crucial access to credit can be not only for small businesses, but for any company at any stage of growth.

The Mission: Financial Literacy for the Latino Community

The experience of fixing his own credit during the pandemic in 2019 was a turning point for Rick. About to become a father, he wanted to ensure that his family would have financial stability. The pandemic provided him the time and opportunity to repair his credit, and that second chance changed everything for him. It sparked a desire to help others, especially those in his own community, gain access to financial knowledge that could transform their lives.

In 2020, Rick founded Blueprint Advocate Financial Strategies, a company dedicated to teaching the Latino community financial literacy and offering services such as credit repair, business funding, and more. Rick’s mission is clear: to provide the Latino community with the tools and knowledge needed to build generational wealth through better financial practices.

Empowering the Latino Community: A Vision for the Future

Rick believes that financial literacy is the key to unlocking opportunities for underserved communities, particularly the Latino population in the United States. While the Latino community is growing rapidly and becoming more influential, it remains overlooked and underrepresented in his opinion.

“We are a community of hard workers, and when given the right tools, and right information to be able to become entrepreneurs, the Latino community can accomplish anything! Financial literacy is the equalizer,” Rick Diaz says. “I’m on a mission to teach others what I had to learn the hard way and help them build the future they deserve.”



About Blueprint Advocate Financial Strategies

Blueprint Advocate Financial Strategies was founded by Rick Diaz with the mission to provide financial education and resources to underserved communities, particularly the Latino community. The company offers services in credit repair, business funding, living trusts, and life insurance all with the goal of helping individuals gain financial freedom and build generational wealth. Through online-based programs, Blueprint Advocate is making financial literacy accessible to all.

Media Contact

Rick Diaz

Blueprint Advocate Financial Strategies

Founder

Email: info@blueprintadvocate.com

Phone: (213) 804-0903

Website

Facebook

Instagram