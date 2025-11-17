DMR News

Amazon Rebrands Project Kuiper as “Leo,” Quietly Shifts Focus Away From Affordability

Nov 17, 2025

Amazon’s satellite internet initiative is getting a new name — and a noticeably new pitch. The company said this week that Project Kuiper will now be called “Leo,” a reference to the low-Earth orbit (LEO) region where its satellites operate. While Amazon described Kuiper as a temporary name, the rebrand coincides with a shift in how the company talks about the service.

For years, Amazon framed Kuiper as an effort to deliver “fast, affordable broadband” to unserved and underserved communities. Archived versions of the Kuiper FAQ from late 2024 mention “affordability” repeatedly and describe low pricing as a “key principle,” comparing the effort to Amazon’s experience producing low-cost consumer hardware.

Those references have disappeared. The updated Leo FAQ removes the Q&A about cost altogether, omits all mentions of “affordable,” and now describes Leo more broadly as a network “designed to provide fast, reliable internet to customers and communities beyond the reach of existing networks.”

The change follows recent commercial deals with Airbus and JetBlue, moves that place the service more directly in competition with SpaceX’s Starlink. Amazon did not comment on the shift in messaging.

Leo’s new website leans heavily toward home and enterprise users. It highlights support for 4K streaming, video calls, and “enterprise-ready” networking, while rural and remote connectivity is mentioned only briefly. There is no discussion of pricing.

Despite the updated positioning, Amazon promoted the rebrand on X with a video featuring a mix of everyday users — from a student doing homework to remote emergency workers — and captioned it: “New name, same mission.”

