Sky Sports Shuts Down Its “Halo” Women-Focused Channel After Just Three Days

Nov 17, 2025

Halo launched as a TikTok channel marketed as the network’s “lil sis,” aimed at appealing to women. But instead of highlighting women’s sports or offering meaningful coverage, the account posted videos with pink sparkly graphics, references to “hot girl walks,” matcha, and lighthearted shipping memes. Viewers quickly called the approach patronizing and disconnected from what female sports fans actually want.

Backlash across social media described Halo as infantilizing and sexist, accusing Sky of reducing women’s sports engagement to aesthetic trends rather than substance. By day three, the company had deleted all Halo posts and confirmed the channel would cease activity.

Sky Sports’ head of audience development and social media, Andy Gill, initially praised the launch in a LinkedIn post, saying he was “proud” of the project and that it had been “driven by the women in our team.” The reaction from women sports fans suggests the opposite, with many questioning how the concept progressed internally without someone raising red flags.

Halo’s abrupt demise highlights an ongoing challenge for broadcasters: meaningfully engaging women sports audiences without leaning on outdated stereotypes or shallow gender-targeted marketing.

