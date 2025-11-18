Funded Account PRO: a Comparison Site for Funded Trading Accounts and Prop Firms

Trackroyal Ltd, a digital marketing company specialising in search engine optimisation, is thrilled to announce the launch of Funded Account PRO. With more than 1,000 accounts from cca 80 firms available and new firms added weekly, the new comparison site has been expertly designed for funded trading accounts and prop firms.

Funded Account PRO is a brand of Trackroyal Ltd, Cyprus, and enables traders to compare, filter and sort funded accounts and prop firms by the most important features such as number of steps, price/fee, assets, account balance, max and daily drawdowns, profit split, leverage, commission, ability to trade with weekend holding, copy trading, use ExpertAdvisors and payout schedules. Traders can also publish their own reviews of the prop firms on the website.

“Use Funded Account PRO’s massive database of trading challenges to compare multiple types of funded trading accounts for forex, futures, stocks,” said a spokesperson for Funded Account PRO. “Filter by your most important criteria and sort to find the best prop firms, trading challenges or instant funded accounts.”

Created to offer traders the easiest ways to find all types of trading challenges, from the cheapest prop firms to funded accounts for stocks, futures, CFDs and crypto. Funded Account PRO leverages a wealth of data to establish a PRO score, a unique method for rating prop trading firms and their offers. Consisting of 30 data points and taking into account customer reviews, the comparison site provides one of the easiest ways for traders to quickly assess a prop firm.

Some of the key benefits of Funded Account PRO include:

All Prop Firms in One Place: FundedAccountPRO brings together 300+ prop trading firms and their funded accounts into one searchable, filterable database — so traders can easily find the account that matches their preferences and goals.

Trusted Ratings: Independent rating algorithm reviews 30+ datapoints per firm — from trading conditions and rules, to payout speed and reliability. Additionally, Funded Account Pro considers real trader reviews on the website to ensure that scores accurately reflect both data and experience.

Clarity and Control: Compare firms side by side, filter by account size, rules, assets, or cost, and even sort by price or difficulty. Funded Account Pro gives traders full visibility into what each firm offers — no hidden details, no biased promotions.

Exclusive Community Deals: Funded Account Pro tracks discount codes and displays discounted prices directly in the table, allowing individuals to easily spot the best deals while comparing firms—no need to search.

Trackroyal Ltd encourages individuals to visit the new Funded Account PRO website today at https://fundedaccountpro.com/ or the Funded Account PRO X account to find the latest promotions in the prop trading industry.

About Trackroyal Ltd

Trackroyal Ltd is a company specialising in SEO, online tracking reports and software app development. Products range from: tracking app (TrackRoyal), trading software platform (FMB) and affiliation (Funded Account Pro). Dedicated to creating free and high-quality content for users, the team of young professionals employs a user-friendly approach that utilises advanced technologies and a creative approach to SEO, which has earned the company several prizes and a leading position in online advertising.

More Information

To learn more about Trackroyal Ltd and Funded Account PRO, please visit the website at https://trackroyal.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/funded-account-pro-a-comparison-site-for-funded-trading-accounts-and-prop-firms/

Ioanni Stylianou 6, Oﬃce 202

Nicosia

Cyprus

https://trackroyal.com