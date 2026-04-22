Inground Pools Of Paradise Launches New Website for Dallas-Fort Worth Homeowners

Inground Pools Of Paradise has launched a new website at poolsdallas.net , giving Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners direct access to two major fiberglass pool manufacturers. The Hickory Creek-based company works with both Barrier Reef Pools & Spas and Latham Pools, and the updated site puts product brochures, specifications, and gallery images in one place for anyone researching fiberglass pools Dallas TX contractors.

The website redesign came out of a practical problem. Homeowners shopping for fiberglass pool installation often had to visit multiple manufacturer sites, request brochures separately, and piece together information on their own before ever talking to an installer. The new poolsdallas.net consolidates that research process. Barrier Reef and Latham both offer extensive model lines, and the site includes downloadable brochures for each manufacturer along with specification details that help narrow down options before the first consultation.

Barrier Reef Pools & Spas brings Australian engineering to the Texas market. The company developed its fiberglass shells specifically for challenging soil conditions, which matters in North Texas where expansive clay causes problems for traditional concrete pool construction.

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The site also explains what separates modern fiberglass construction from older methods. Advanced Composite Pool technology uses shells that weigh roughly 33 percent more than standard fiberglass, built with ceramic core materials that prevent water infiltration from the backside. For Texas specifically, where ground movement cracks plenty of gunite pools over time, the flexibility of composite construction handles soil shifts that would damage rigid concrete.

Fiberglass pool installers in the Dallas market vary significantly in what they include with a standard quote. The Inground Pools Of Paradise website breaks down exactly what comes with their installation package: excavation, properly sized pump, up to 40 tons of certified backfill, equipment pad, LED lighting with remote, filtration system, plumbing, and three feet of cantilevered concrete decking around the pool. Listing everything upfront addresses a common frustration where homeowners receive a base quote only to discover essential items cost extra.

The company has completed over 1,000 pool installations across the DFW Metroplex, covering Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, and dozens of surrounding communities. That service area spans most of North Texas. The website includes a coverage map showing all the cities and neighborhoods where the company operates.

Financing information appears on the new site as well. Pool projects involve significant investment, and many homeowners need payment options beyond writing a single check. The financing section outlines available programs for qualified buyers.

For homeowners who want to see completed work before committing, the gallery section shows actual Inground Pools Of Paradise installations rather than stock manufacturer photos. Seeing pools built in local backyards gives a clearer sense of what the finished product looks like in Texas landscaping and light conditions.

More information is available on the official website .