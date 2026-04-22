Alfreton Town F.C. To Become First Tokenized Football Club Through AlphaFC Token Sale

AlphaFC today announced that Alfreton Town F.C. will become the first football club to grant supporters direct ownership stake and governance rights through a global public token sale, launching exclusively on the AlphaFC platform.

The sale marks a structural milestone in football ownership. Supporters worldwide can now purchase club tokens that provide voting power on key decisions, shaping the future of the club. In a move toward more transparency, one hundred percent of funds raised from the public token sale will be reinvested directly into the club, including first-team player budget, facility upgrades, staff hiring, and community engagement initiatives.

“This has been the vision since we took over the club in 2025,” said William Rush, Alfreton Town F.C. Chairman and AlphaFC CEO. “For a long time, ‘fan ownership’ has been a nice idea that’s hard to execute – we know that fans want to be more involved with the teams they love, and AlphaFC does this by turning Alfreton Town into a membership-driven organization. We give top-down governance to supporters via a token that lets them become beneficial owners, and participate and vote on major decisions.”

Following AlphaFC’s acquisition of Alfreton Town F.C. in June of 2025, the club has secured new sponsorship partners including Phantom, Raydium, and Bonk, and signed a stadium naming rights deal that renamed the venue Solana Stadium.

To ensure long-term stability, Alfreton Town F.C has transitioned to a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG). The UK nonprofit structure with no shareholders is owned by its members, ensuring the club operates for the long-term benefit of supporters and the community.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring supporters closer to the club by giving fans a real voice in the future of Alfreton,” said Jake Buxton, Alfreton Town F.C. Manager. “This creates a stronger connection between the team, the town, and everyone who wants to be part of our journey.”

Tokenomics & Ownership Structure

The $ATFC token serves as a digital membership key. Each token represents one vote on the AlphaFC platform. Token-holders will have a direct say in the future of the club, voting on proposals launched on the AlphaFC platform, with the first proposal going live immediately after the token sale. Future proposals will range from kit design and budget allocation to whether the club should re-elect a new chairman at the end of each season, enabling true democratic ownership and control of Alfreton Town F.C.

The total token supply is allocated to prioritize the community:

69% public sale

10% reserved for local fans

10% retained by AlphaFC for platform development and operational costs

6% club treasury

5% liquidity provisioning

The $ATFC token sale begins on Monday, April 21 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time at alphafc.xyz. The sale runs for five days and closes on April 26.

About Alfreton Town F.C.

Alfreton Town F.C. is a historic National League North club based in the UK Midlands. Under the leadership of Chairman William Rush and AlphaFC, the club aims to be the first truly fan-owned and controlled club.

About AlphaFC

AlphaFC is a sports-technology startup pioneering a new model of fan-led ownership. Winner of the Colosseum Radar and Alliance MVP2 hackathons, AlphaFC provides the infrastructure for sports franchises to transition to transparent, member-owned organizations.

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