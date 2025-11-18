Saxum West CRE Broker Nina Steiner Releases the “Los Angeles Paralympics 2028 Guide” Focused on Short-Term, Accessible Workspace Solutions for Teams and Organizations

With demand for flexible and accessible workspace accelerating ahead of the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games, Saxum West CRE Broker Nina Steiner has released the new “Los Angeles Paralympics 2028 Guide,” a comprehensive resource designed to help international teams, adaptive sports organizations, committees, and logistics groups secure the short-term space they need during the event cycle.

Access The Los Angeles Paralympics 2028 Office and Accessible Space Guide

The guide highlights adaptive sports facilities, local programs, and accessibility-driven resources throughout Greater Los Angeles — while clarifying how teams can locate short-term, move-in-ready workspaces to support training, administration, operations, and media coordination. As thousands of global participants prepare for the Paralympics, the need for rapid, flexible, and accessible leasing has emerged as one of the city’s most pressing commercial real estate challenges.

According to Nina Steiner, the market’s shift toward short-term, proof-backed decision making is now unmistakable. “Teams and organizations aren’t choosing spaces based on features anymore. They want evidence — real case studies, real results, and real stories of how a space has supported short-term or event-cycle users,” Steiner said. “That’s why I’ve specialized in what I call proof-stacked leasing. It’s the new language of commercial real estate. When teams see verified outcomes, they know they’ve found the right fit.”

Steiner notes that many Paralympic-affiliated groups require short-term offices that are furnished, accessible, and located near major event sites such as UCLA, USC, Long Beach, and Downtown Los Angeles. These spaces are expected to support operations ranging from coaching and medical coordination to logistics hubs, content production teams, and international committee staff.

The Los Angeles Paralympics 2028 Guide also outlines the importance of rapid onboarding. With global delegations planning staggered arrivals beginning in 2026, landlords capable of offering fast approvals, turnkey configurations, and accessibility compliance are positioned to lead the market. Steiner’s guide frames these needs clearly, helping teams understand how to evaluate options quickly and confidently.

As preparations intensify, Steiner sees the guide as both an educational tool and an industry signal. “Los Angeles has never experienced an accessibility-driven event cycle at this scale,” she said. “My goal with this guide is to make the process easier for teams while helping landlords understand the opportunities in front of them. When both sides operate with clarity and proof, the entire market benefits.”