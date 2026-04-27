Collagen For Dogs Ltd Wins Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Award at 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards

Collagen For Dogs Ltd has been named the winner of the Exceptional Customer Satisfaction category at the 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards , hosted by Business Awards UK.

The award recognises businesses that consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences, based on performance, feedback, and overall service quality. Collagen For Dogs Ltd was selected as the category winner among a competitive group of pet care businesses across the UK.

The recognition reflects a growing reputation for reliability, product quality, and customer support, with many customers highlighting improvements in their dogs’ mobility, comfort, and overall wellbeing. Verified reviews point to consistent delivery standards, transparent ingredients, and responsive service as key factors behind customer satisfaction.

The Pet and Animal Care Awards celebrate innovation, service excellence, and impact across the UK pet industry. Categories span a wide range of services, from veterinary care and training to retail and pet technology, with a focus on recognising businesses that demonstrate measurable value to customers.

Collagen For Dogs Ltd’s win in the customer satisfaction category highlights the increasing importance of trust and transparency in the pet supplement market, where pet owners are placing greater emphasis on product quality and long-term outcomes. Consumers are now seeking clear ingredient sourcing, evidence-backed formulations, and honest communication over marketing claims.

The company operates under the Pawable brand, which focuses on collagen-based nutritional support for dogs. Its approach centres on providing multi-collagen formulations designed to support joint health, mobility, skin, and coat condition as dogs age. This latest award adds to a growing list of recognised UK pet care businesses and reinforces Collagen For Dogs Ltd’s position within a competitive and rapidly evolving sector.

Looking ahead, Collagen For Dogs Ltd is focused on building on this recognition by continuing to refine its product formulations and customer experience. As demand for preventative, science-informed pet care continues to grow, the company aims to expand its reach while maintaining the same emphasis on quality, transparency, and customer trust that led to this award.

About Pawable

Pawable is a UK-based, family-run company focused on developing collagen-based supplements for dogs. Founded from a personal search for better joint and mobility support, the company creates multi-collagen formulations combining hydrolysed collagen and UC-II to support overall canine health. Built on a philosophy of simplicity, transparency, and early intervention, Pawable serves a growing community of pet owners committed to proactive, long-term care for their dogs.

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