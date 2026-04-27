One Million Units, Co-Created with Youth! OMODA & JAECOO’s From Million To Annual Million Strategy Ignites the Future

April 26, 2026, Wuhu —— The From Million To Annual Million Strategy Launch Event and OMODA 4 Rolling-off Ceremony concluded grandly during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS). Marking the brand’s global milestone of over one million cumulative sales in three years, the event gathered young users worldwide, with 16 owner representatives from five continents sharing their authentic stories, embodying the brand’s mission “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People.”

From 10,000 cumulative sales in March 2023 to 60,000 monthly sales in March 2026, OMODA & JAECOO has grown from a small conference room to a global leader covering 69 markets, trusted by one million users—driven not by one-way product output, but by young people’s choices and companionship.

Every passion shines brightly: Global Owners Showcase

Global young people bonded by passion embrace diverse, unique lifestyles. Hailing from across the world and all walks of life, they gathered on one stage with the same zeal. The launch event featured no professional models, only young brand owners who lead trends and follow their hearts. As dream chasers, independent new-generation youth, bold innovators and lifestyle explorers, they break limits and define their own lives.

Indonesian teen Madeline Widjaya received OMODA 5 for her 17th birthday, accompanying her growth and exploration of the world. Vietnamese entrepreneur Vũ Thị Hoa chooses OMODA 5 for daily travel, showcasing the power of modern women who are “born unique, born free”. Cricket lover Veronica from Indonesia takes JAECOO 5 as her reliable partner, fully meeting her outdoor and daily travel needs.

Passion shines in diverse ways on stage. Chilean fashion model Maximiliano, owning OMODA 5 and JAECOO 7, blends fashion taste with outdoor pursuits, accompanied by the two models in his varied life. Fitness lover Anna from Brazil shows vitality and independence with OMODA 5. Turkey’s Gentleman magazine founder Feyzan Ersinan chooses JAECOO 7 for its balanced tech and elegance. Malaysian DJ Jennif enjoys flexible urban travel with JAECOO 7 PHEV. Australian off-road racing series founder Adam explores the wild with the powerful JAECOO 8.

These vibrant faces from around the world prove one thing: OMODA & JAECOO never define youth—they embrace every form of youth and empower every passion.

Beyond Defining Youth, Toward Growing With It

OMODA & JAECOO are born unique, created for the young. Three years ago, the brand began with a simple question: Why isn’t there a car truly made for young people? With this vision, OMODA & JAECOO chose from the very start to engage with young people worldwide, putting users at the heart of everything—from naming and design to feature development.

OMODA & JAECOO always puts the user’s voice first. From co-creating the brand’s global name to conducting tens of thousands of user research sessions and refining the boundary-less grille; from listening to users’ real needs for pet travel, smart interaction, performance handling, and trend-driven design, to bringing to life scenario-based experiences like the pet-friendly eco cabin, AI Cabin, axial flux e-drive, and trendy lifestyle ecosystem—we respond fully to the diverse mobility expectations of young people around the world.

European media once said: “At first we thought it was just another Chinese brand. But it turned out to be the most unique one.” That uniqueness comes from the participation of one million users. OMODA & JAECOO don’t define young people—they listen. They don’t impose rigid standards—they embrace every personality, every way of life.

Catering to speed lovers, trend chasers, outdoor adventurers and lifestyle enthusiasts alike, OMODA & JAECOO deliver passion-driven, tailored products. Blending sleek design, OMODA 7 stands as a fashion icon and has featured at global fashion weeks, helping young users express personal style. For outdoor and pet-loving drivers, JAECOO 5 with pet-friendly eco cabin and one-touch pet mode enables effortless, free travel.

OMODA & JAECOO see, respect, and meet the unique needs of every group. From globally recognized energy efficiency to industry-leading thermal performance, our deep insights into global youth are fully embedded in our technology R&D and experience design. With solid product strength, we answer the diverse and genuine mobility expectations of users everywhere.

From the first vehicle to the one-millionth, what matters most is not the number—but the million trust. From humble beginnings to a global presence, OMODA&JAECOO pride lies not in the breadth of our reach—but in resonating with every young user. Today, a car is no longer just a means of transport. It carries the lifestyle attitudes, self-expression, and trend-driven spirit of today’s youth. Young people from different tribes have different visions of mobility and different lifestyle needs. Their diverse passions deserve to be seen and embraced.

Standing at this new starting point of one million units, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to refine their products and cutting-edge technologies. OMODA responds to avant-garde trends with crossover aesthetics. JAECOO fulfills the passion for exploration with all-around capability. With the launch of the all-new OMODA 4, features like VPD (Valet Parking Driver) and the AI Cabin will become available. Through products tailored to each tribe and continuously evolving technology, we aim to create the perfect companion for every unique passion.OMODA & JAECOO aim to become the No.1 choice for global young people.