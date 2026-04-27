London Drivers Delaying Tyre Replacements Amid Cost-of-Living Pressures, Raising Safety Concerns

A growing number of London drivers are delaying tyre replacements due to ongoing cost-of-living pressures, increasing the risk of breakdowns and dangerous incidents on busy city roads, according to mobile emergency service Anytime Tyres 24/7.

The company reports a rise in callouts across London linked to worn, damaged, or illegal tyres, suggesting motorists are postponing essential maintenance to manage rising living costs.

“Tyres are often one of the first things drivers put off when money is tight,” said Sam H of Anytime Tyres 24/7. “We’re seeing more vehicles across London with tyres below safe levels, which is especially risky given heavy traffic, stop-start driving, and wet road conditions.”

Increase in Emergency Callouts Across London

Recent trends include:

More tyre blowouts on busy routes and dual carriageways

Increased punctures where tyres cannot be safely repaired

Drivers stranded late at night without spare wheels

This reflects a shift towards reactive maintenance, where problems are only addressed once they become urgent.

Road Safety Risks in the Capital

Driving on worn tyres in London can lead to:

Longer stopping distances in congested traffic

Greater chance of sudden tyre failure

The UK legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm, but experts recommend replacing tyres earlier to maintain safety, especially in urban environments.

“While replacing tyres may feel expensive, the cost of a breakdown or accident in London can be far higher,” Sam H added. “Delaying is a risk many drivers don’t realise they’re taking.”

About Anytime Tyres 24/7

Anytime Tyres 24/7 provides 24-hour mobile tyre fitting in London and emergency roadside assistance across London, delivering fast, on-location support to keep drivers moving safely.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.