Synapath AI Open-Sources HORA: The Video-Driven Data Foundation Built to Scale Physical AI

As the robotics industry races to build smarter, general-purpose machines, the biggest hurdle is no longer hardware—it’s a massive Data Wall.

Recently, Synapath AI , an official NVIDIA ecosystem partner, announced the open-source release of HORA (Hand-Object to Robot Action).

HORA is a large-scale, multimodal dataset that changes how robots learn from the physical world. Powered by the company’s proprietary SynaData pipeline, Synapath AI extracts sub-centimeter training data directly from everyday human-activity videos, producing the data fuel needed to scale robotic intelligence.

The Problem: Data Scarcity

Today’s robots are trained using teleoperation and physical motion capture. This hands-on approach is too slow to scale. Synapath AI identifies three critical bottlenecks in the current system:

Prohibitive Costs: Traditional data collection costs hundreds of dollars per hour. Building massive, billion-token datasets this way is simply too expensive.

Traditional data collection costs hundreds of dollars per hour. Building massive, billion-token datasets this way is simply too expensive. Hardware Lock-In: Traditional data usually only works on the specific robot used to collect it. It cannot be easily shared or transferred across different platforms.

Traditional data usually only works on the specific robot used to collect it. It cannot be easily shared or transferred across different platforms. The Precision Gap: Standard visual extraction methods miss the fine physical details—like how fingers actually grip an object or how much force is applied.

The Solution: From Video to Physical Execution

Unlike standard datasets, HORA bridges the gap between seeing a task and doing it through key engineering breakthroughs:

Pinpoint Accuracy: Using advanced hand-object joint reconstruction, Synapath reduced trajectory errors to within ±0.5cm —providing the exactness robots need for delicate, complex tasks.

Using advanced hand-object joint reconstruction, Synapath reduced trajectory errors to —providing the exactness robots need for delicate, complex tasks. Universal Compatibility: Built for cross-embodiment, HORA data is completely hardware-agnostic. It works seamlessly across humanoids, dexterous hands, and multi-axis industrial arms.

Built for cross-embodiment, HORA data is completely hardware-agnostic. It works seamlessly across humanoids, dexterous hands, and multi-axis industrial arms. Rich Data Layers: The dataset includes over 150,000 high-quality trajectories, combining RGB(D) video streams with tactile signals and precise object mapping (6-DoF poses).

Building the Data Foundation

As a neutral data infrastructure provider, Synapath AI is committed to lowering the R&D floor for the entire robotics ecosystem.

“The precision gap has always been the Achilles’ heel of physical AI,” noted Wayne, a former Covariant executive who recently joined Synapath AI’s leadership team. “SynaData takes unstructured video and turns it into the high-fidelity data required for complex manipulation. We are enabling robots to learn at scale.”

“We are decoupling data from hardware,” added Adam, CEO of Synapath AI. “By standardizing the pipeline, we are freeing developers to focus on building better AI brains, rather than worrying about data logistics.”

About Synapath AI

Often described as the Scale AI of Robotics, Synapath AI is a pioneer in data infrastructure for embodied intelligence. Through its proprietary SynaData pipeline, the company pioneers scalable data generation, breaking hardware dependencies to enable rapid learning across entirely different robot morphologies. Operating with a globally distributed team of AI experts, Synapath AI provides the foundational data layer for the world’s leading VLA models.