Global Dealer Recruitment Off to Strong Start: 20 Middle East Partners Submit Proposals at Night of FREELANDER

WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 – The Night of FREELANDER, held during IBS (Chery International Business Summit), not only marked the official global strategy launch of the FREELANDER brand but also demonstrated overwhelming market enthusiasm, with on-site attendance far exceeding original invitations.

According to event statistics, the actual number of guests significantly surpassed the planned invitation list. Potential dealer partners and international media representatives from the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific and beyond proactively sent additional participants, with many adjusting their schedules specifically to attend. The venue was filled to capacity, with the pre-function area experiencing sustained high traffic and lively networking.

The Concept 97, which made its global debut in Shanghai on March 31, became a major talking point among guests. Many visitors lingered at the Concept 97 display area, carefully examining its British design language and styling details. Numerous dealer representatives noted that the design direction shown by Concept 97 has built strong anticipation for the production-intent version of FREELANDER 8.

The undisputed highlight of the evening was the global debut of the FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model. As the cover was lifted, guests immediately raised their phones and cameras to capture this historic moment. Immediately after the unveiling, the display area of FREELANDER 8 production-intent show model was surrounded, with guests photographing the vehicle from every angle and engaging in animated discussions.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, delivered a keynote speech that captivated the entire audience. For nearly half an hour, the room remained quiet and attentive, absorbing the brand’s refreshed mission, core product value and globalization blueprint. Following the speech, numerous dealer representatives proactively approached Lucia to discuss potential collaboration.

At the event, FREELANDER officially launched its global retailer recruitment plan, seeking like-minded dealer partners worldwide.

It was announced that 20 top-tier potential partners from the Middle East have submitted business proposals, demonstrating strong confidence in the brand’s future.

One of our potential retailers from the Middle East commented: “We have strong confidence in FREELANDER. Seeing the on-site energy, the product itself and the professionalism of the entire team today has only strengthened our confidence in this partnership.”

The Night of FREELANDER, with its exceptional on-site energy and celebratory spirit, has written a highly compelling first chapter for the brand’s global journey.