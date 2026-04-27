iCAUR Global Partners Conference 2026 Showcases Full Strategy, Product Vision and Ecosystem Expansion

iCAUR hosted its Global Partners Conference, bringing together partners from around the world to present its global strategy, product roadmap, and ecosystem development. The event marked a key milestone as the brand moves from initial expansion toward deeper global integration.

Opening the conferernce, Dr. Su Jun, CEO of iCAUR Brand, presented the brand philosophy “Classic Never Fades.” He emphasized that true innovation goes beyond specifications, focusing instead on timeless design, durability, and emotional connection. He described iCAUR’s signature boxy design language not as a trend, but as a long-term expression of clarity, authenticity, and strength.

Building on this foundation, Ms. Wang Yu, Vice President of iCAUR International, outlined the global market opportunity. She noted that the market is driven by a shift in consumer demand from functionality to individuality and self-expression. She emphasized that iCAUR is defining a new category of new energy vehicles—moving away from price competition toward user value, brand differentiation, and long-term partner profitability.

Expanding on strategy, she introduced iCAUR’s ecosystem-driven approach. The i-CARE service brand will support the development of 2,000 global service outlets, ensuring long-term customer engagement, while the i-LIFE ecosystem enables large-scale customization with over 1,000 configuration options.

From a product and technology perspective, Mr. Ma Yongdong, CTO of iCAUR Brand, introduced the brand’s product matrix and future roadmap. The dual-line strategy positions the V-series around off-road capability and exploration, while the X-series represents future intelligent mobility. Key models including V23 and V27 demonstrate strong global performance, with V23 leading the new energy boxy SUV segment in Southeast Asia and V27 gaining rapid recognition in the Middle East.

He also presented upcoming models including V25 and the flagship V29, alongside the ROBOX concept, which marks the beginning of the X-series. Built on the i-SWIFT 3.0 platform, ROBOX integrates advanced AI systems, next-generation battery technology, and L4-level driving capabilities, offering a forward-looking vision of mobility.

Following the product presentation, the conference transitioned into a recognition segment honoring iCAUR’s global dealer network. Awards were presented to outstanding dealer partners, alongside recognition for the Top 10 winners of the #OneClassicMillionStories global co-creation design competition. A dealer representative then shared insights on collaboration with iCAUR, reflecting on brand development and sales performance in local markets.

The event then proceeded to the global partnership signing ceremony. Dr. Su Jun, together with Mr. Si Fenghuo, CEO of iCAUR international and Ms. Wang Yu, were joined on stage by representatives of global partners to formalize strategic cooperation agreements, marking a further step in strengthening iCAUR’s global ecosystem.

Concluding the conference, iCAUR reaffirmed its long-term vision of reaching over 1 million annual sales by 2030 and establish 2,000 service outlets worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to building a shared ecosystem for sustainable global growth.