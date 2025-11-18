West Midlands Burglary Surge Prompts Stourbridge Security Expert to Issue Guidance on Alarm System Selection

As the West Midlands experiences nearly two burglaries every hour with 15,997 incidents in the year to March 2025, and burglary trends in Stourbridge rising 10% over three years, local security experts are warning businesses about a costly mistake that could leave them vulnerable despite investing heavily in security systems.

With after-hours break-ins remaining a persistent threat, many businesses are turning to expensive CCTV systems when more cost-effective alarm solutions might actually provide better protection for their specific needs.

Thomas Kitson, Director of West Mercia Security LTD, which has protected local businesses for over 40 years, explains the common misconception: “A lot of people will say ‘I want CCTV’, which is a great addition, but we always start with an intruder alarm. Purely for the fact that if you do have an intruder, it’s going to make a noise, people will be notified externally, and it’s got more chance of scaring [the intruder] off.”

A Common Mistake

Kitson notes that many businesses only invest in security after experiencing a break-in, quite often without understanding the full range of protection available. “Our industry is always after the event, so they’ve been broken into and then they don’t know that half of these products exist or what’s available on the market, and then we’re fitting them after they’ve been broken into or had an incident.”

This reactive approach, combined with the natural desire for visual surveillance, tends to lead businesses to opt for CCTV over foundational alarm systems—a decision that may not match their actual security needs or budget.

Building the Right Foundation

For most Stourbridge businesses, particularly those operating outside standard hours, professional-grade intruder alarms provide the first line of active defense. Unlike CCTV systems, which primarily record events, monitored alarm systems create an immediate deterrent through loud alerts and automatic notifications to monitoring centers and keyholders.

The cost difference between approaches can be substantial. A basic CCTV system will set you back £2,500-£4,000 for installation, plus ongoing monitoring fees of £30-50 monthly. On the other hand, a professionally installed intruder alarm system starts around £800-£1,500, with monitoring costs as low as £15-25 per month. Over a five-year period, you’re potentially saving thousands.

When CCTV Makes Sense

This isn’t to suggest CCTV has no place in commercial security though. “CCTV is a great addition, [it] tells the story because when the police arrive, if they need to get a crime number or whatever, they’re going to ask for the camera footage, so that’s doing their job for them, basically telling them what happened and what time.”

For retail businesses dealing with customer-facing theft, warehouses requiring inventory monitoring, or businesses needing liability protection, CCTV serves a critical role in gathering evidence. The key is ensuring it works alongside, rather than replaces, active prevention systems.

Insurance Benefits Worth Considering

The choice between CCTV and alarm systems also affects insurance premiums. Research from the Electronic Security Association shows that businesses with professionally monitored alarm systems can receive insurance discounts ranging from 10-20%, while CCTV systems typically attract 5-10% reductions. For many Stourbridge businesses, these savings can offset annual monitoring costs within the first year.

Moreover, many insurers specifically require monitored intruder alarms (typically Grade 2 or 3 systems installed by SSAIB or NSI-approved companies) as a condition of cover during out-of-hours periods—a requirement CCTV alone cannot meet.

Year-End Tax Planning Opportunity

With the tax year-end approaching in April 2026, West Mercia Security recommends businesses conduct a security audit to determine whether their protection strategy matches their risk profile and budget. Security equipment qualifies for 100% first-year capital allowances under the Annual Investment Allowance (up to £1 million), making Q4 and Q1 installations particularly tax-efficient for businesses looking to reduce their tax bill while improving security.

