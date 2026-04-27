Introducing The Third Quotient – People Quotient (PQ), a powerful new lens for understanding and elevating organizational performance.

Rohit Bassi, founder of People Quotient, #1 international bestselling author, and a seasoned private equity veteran with more than 20 years of global experience in investing, operating, and advising companies across multiple continents, today introduced The Third Quotient People Quotient (PQ), a powerful new lens for understanding and elevating organizational performance.

For decades, leaders have relied on two primary measures when evaluating talent: IQ, which reflects cognitive intelligence, and EQ, which captures emotional intelligence. These individual attributes have become foundational in hiring, leadership development, and performance management. Yet in today’s complex business environment marked by distributed teams, rapid technological disruption, and intense pressure for sustained growth many executives have discovered that even exceptional individual IQ and EQ are often not enough to deliver consistent, scalable results.

To address this critical gap, Bassi has defined People Quotient (PQ) as The Third Quotient. Unlike individual traits, PQ represents an organization’s collective personality and its inherent capability to grow and succeed through its people. Bassi has been developing and applying this concept with clients for several years and holds both registered and filed trademarks for it. Every organization already possesses a PQ – the key difference lies in whether leaders consciously understand, measure, and strengthen it.

“Just as individuals have EQ and IQ, organizations have PQ,” Bassi explained.

A company’s People Quotient is shaped by three essential pillars:

Core Organizational Capabilities

Leadership Capability — Ensuring the company has the right leaders in place for its current stage of growth and strategic direction.

Organizational Design — Structuring teams and roles in a way that aligns with business objectives and enables both immediate performance and near-term success.

Talent Operations — Building the capability to attract, integrate, and retain the right talent at the right time, in a way that aligns with the company’s culture and strategic needs.

“Most organizations already employ intellectually and emotionally intelligent people,” Bassi explains. “What is frequently missing is a strong organizational PQ the system that consistently converts those individual strengths into reliable, collective performance at scale, even amid growth, change, or market pressure.”

This perspective is particularly timely. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace: 2025 Report, global employee engagement has fallen to just 21 percent, while manager engagement stands at only 27 percent. These figures underscore a sobering reality: without a robust organizational capability, even highly capable individuals can struggle to deliver their full potential, resulting in misalignment, inconsistent execution, and costly disengagement.

Bassi’s deep understanding and development of PQ stems from his extensive hands-on experience. He has advised private equity firms as part of McKinsey & Company’s Private Equity practice, focusing on transactions and operational improvements. As an operator, he held full profit-and-loss responsibility for a business backed by MSD Capital, which was later acquired by KKR in a multi-billion-dollar transaction. As an investor, he has led multiple platform investments, add-on acquisitions, and successful exits. Throughout his career, he has pioneered data-driven approaches to human capital due diligence and development, helping privately held and private equity-backed companies turn people decisions into a true source of competitive advantage.

Organizations that strengthen their People Quotient create the structural conditions greater clarity of direction, reduced internal friction, stronger alignment, and cohesive team dynamics that allow talented individuals to thrive consistently. Rather than viewing performance solely as the product of individual brilliance, PQ emphasizes the surrounding organizational “engine” that either amplifies or constrains what people can achieve.

The introduction of The Third Quotient People Quotient (PQ) is complemented by the recent release of Bassi’s book, The People Priority: The CEO’s Blueprint for Winning Talent Acquisition (Fast Company Press, March 2026). The book offers CEOs, founders, business owners, and investors practical strategies for talent acquisition, which represents one important element within the broader Talent Operations pillar of a company’s overall People Quotient.

Note: While People Quotient (PQ) is also the name of Bassi’s advisory firm, The Third Quotient People Quotient (PQ) specifically refers to this distinct organizational concept and capability as coined and defined by Bassi.

About Rohit Bassi and People Quotient

Rohit Bassi is the Founder and CEO of People Quotient (PQ), an advisory firm dedicated to partnering with CEOs, founders, business owners, and private equity firms to build high-performing leadership teams and scalable people systems. A Wharton MBA and mechanical engineer, Bassi brings more than 20 years of international experience spanning investing, operating, and advising. He is a #1 international bestselling author of The People Priority, host of The People Quotient podcast, and has lived and worked across India, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Finland, and Australia.