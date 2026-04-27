AMITIME at MCE: Addressing Global Heat Pump Challenges with Expert Solutions

At 9:00 a.m. Italian time (4:00 p.m. Beijing time) on March 24, the four-day Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) opened at Fiera Milano in Milan, Italy. As a leading brand in the heat pump industry, AMITIME presented a range of new products and innovative solutions at Booth P21 in Hall 1.

On March 25, the AMITIME product launch event, themed “Global Challenges, Expert Solutions,” was held at the AMITIME booth. At the beginning of the event, Arthur Zheng, the General Manager of AMITIME, opened with an enthusiastic welcome speech: “For 23 years, we have focused on one thing: the R&D and innovation of heat pump technology. From Zhongshan and Foshan in China to our global R&D and manufacturing base in Istanbul, we have dedicated our efforts to this field.”

Following the opening, a highlight of the event was the TÜV Low Noise Certification ceremony. A representative from TÜV Rheinland presented the certification to AMITIME, recognizing its achievements in low-noise technology.

Launch of the Fourth-Generation R290 Residential Heat Pump: Setting a New Benchmark in Low Noise

Then the event moved to the main session, where AMITIME introduced its fourth-generation R290 residential heat pump and R290 heat pump water heater, drawing attention from partners and industry professionals.

The fourth-generation R290 residential heat pump uses the natural refrigerant R290 with an extremely low Global Warming Potential (GWP), meeting European environmental requirements. It also delivers excellent low-noise performance. With multi-layer noise reduction design, the unit operates in compliance with the requirements of Germany’s BEG subsidy program.

The AquaSTAR series heat pump water heaters offer six capacity options ranging from 80L to 300L. With a COP of up to 3.69 under A7/W6℃ operating conditions, they achieve A+ energy efficiency. The units are equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, enabling remote monitoring and control via app, and feature a modern, innovative design.

AMITIME has made significant progress in defrosting technology. At the event, Jack Yu, Overseas Managing Director, introduced the fourth-generation airflow-sensing defrosting technology (Patent No.: 202111629771.3). By monitoring changes in the fan PWM signal, the system accurately detects frosting conditions and avoids unnecessary defrost cycles, ensuring stable heating performance in cold climates.

AMITIME also introduced an AI-powered customer service system to address common overseas service challenges such as time zone differences and slow response time. The system supports 24/7 response and improves the efficiency of handling simple issues by 60%.

AMITIME also showcased several innovations at the exhibition. The drain-free fan coil unit eliminates the need for condensate drainage, addressing issues such as clogging, leakage, and odor. The smart water flow protection system replaces mechanical flow switches with digital sensing, improving reliability while reducing installation and maintenance costs. In addition, dynamic electricity pricing response technology optimizes energy consumption based on real-time tariffs, helping users reduce electricity costs by over 30%.

In addition, AMITIME showcased its commercial heating heat pumps, space coolers, swimming pool heat pumps, BM series ultra-thin fan coil units, and other products. The exhibition highlighted the brand’s R&D strength and demonstrated the practical performance of its solutions in the European market, giving visitors an immersive experience of AMITIME’s technological expertise.

During the exhibition, representatives from the Chinese Consulate General in Milan, along with visitors from Germany, Italy, France, and Spain, visited the AMITIME booth to explore opportunities in green and low-carbon development.

From Milan to the global market, AMITIME continues to respond to the challenges of energy transition through technological innovation. Looking ahead, AMITIME will work with global partners to deliver more efficient, quieter, and reliable heat pump solutions.