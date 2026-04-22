Chery Group to Present Multi-Brand Technology Matrix at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

Chery Group will showcase its latest multi-brand automotive lineup and technological advancements at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, opening April 24. The group’s international brand matrix—including CHERY, EXEED, iCAUR, OMODA & JAECOO, LEPAS, and LUXEED—will present 15 core models alongside mobility technologies. The event will also host over 3,000 international guests, representing the company’s largest global delegation at a Beijing Auto Show to date.

The exhibition marks a significant phase in Chery’s transition into a global technology company. The company aims to demonstrate the practical application of its research and development across multiple segments, highlighting how integrated technology supports sustainable mobility for international markets.

Chery will introduce world’s first vehicle-level 48V low-voltage platform and display new energy technologies, including the engine KunPeng Sky Optimus with 48.57% thermal efficiency and the Rhino Battery 360 system. Additional technical exhibits will include the Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis I and the Ark System based on GAIA Architecture. In the intelligent field, the Lingxi Intelligent Cockpit and the Falcon Pilot 900 Robocar will also be featured.

Beyond vehicle engineering, the company will present technologies of its multi-dimensional ecosystem, including the Xunlong Ultra-fast Charging Megawatt-level Intelligent Supercharger, an 25KW ammonia-fueled SOFC zero-carbon power generation system, the AiMOGA Robotics Intelligent Police Unit, China’s first Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC) platform, the world’s first mass-produced range-extended electric motorcycle, and integrated in-vehicle ecosystem technologies, including advanced AR glasses. These exhibits underscore Chery’s strategy to build a comprehensive, full-scenario, and full-link intelligent mobility ecosystem.

Chery Group is utilizing a differentiated brand strategy to address specific global market segments: CHERY will focus on its new “TIGGO” series, emphasizing safety, space, and CSH as part of its updated brand vision. EXEED will showcase its flagship SUV ET8 and the ES GT, targeting the high-end automotive segment. iCAUR will debut the right-hand-drive (RHD) V27 and a new concept vehicle that integrates classic design with NEV technology. OMODA & JAECOO will present global strategic models, including the OMODA 4 and OMODA 7. LEPAS will introduce the L6 BEV model, featuring new aesthetic designs and intelligent ecosystem integration. The company takes this auto show as a platform to showcase the application of its Mars Architecture in different segments.

Following the “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere” philosophy, Chery continues to move from product trade to deep industrial integration. A key example is the EBRO project in Spain, which has created 1,000 jobs and introduced localized technical standards and management systems.

This collaborative approach will be further detailed at the Chery International Business Summit from April 24 to 28. The summit will bring together over 3,000 industry partners, dealers, and supply chain representatives to discuss strategic plans for intelligent electrification and customized market solutions. The Beijing Auto Show serves as the initial platform for global partners to evaluate Chery’s technological and operational integration.

About Chery

Founded in 1997, Chery is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.